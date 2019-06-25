Be a Hero: New Hero App Uses Video Game Mechanics to Empower Children With ADHD and Autism in the Realization of Their Daily Routines Through Personalized Tasks Set by Parents and a Synced Avatar

QUEBEC CITY, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to make daily routines more fun for her and her son with ADHD and ASD (Autism), Annie Martineau, an entrepreneur and mother, was inspired to find an easier and engaging solution to fit the times.

Working closely with health professionals, researchers, and families, her company, Neuro Solutions, (www.neurosolutionsgroup.com ), has developed the HERO video game dedicated to empowering the lives of children with neurological disabilities such as ADHD and Autism.

Working closely with health professionals, researchers, and families, her company, Neuro Solutions, (www.neurosolutionsgroup.com ), has developed the HERO video game dedicated to empowering the lives of children with neurological disabilities such as ADHD and Autism.

Neuro Solutions has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hero-game/hero-game-platform-for-kids-struggling-with-daily-routines ), to spread awareness about the HERO game among consumers, parents and the investment community.

The HERO game, (www.hero-powers.com ), seeks to make daily routines exciting like never before and is designed to have a positive impact on the autonomy and self-confidence of children between the ages of 6 and 12 through encouraging them to improve and recognize their time-management skills.

The HERO game promotes responsibility through motivating children to complete their routines by presenting them with a customizable avatar, an incarnation of themselves inside the video game. In the game, the avatar is a secret agent traveling through the ages, both past and future, to restore the flow of time. Children can explore fascinating eras to save the planet including: the Stone Age, Medieval Times, the Old West, Pirate Times, and the future.

To progress in the video game, the avatar requires specific powers, and this can only be earned if the child finishes their routines. Game monetization is provided with each task completed. If the child tries to complete a level without having the necessary powers, the avatar will tell them they still have tasks to finish in order to gain the powers to advance in the game.

"We believe in the potential of every human being. Our goal is to allow everyone to benefit from self-development tools adapted and tailored to their individual needs," said Martineau, the founder and CEO of Neuro Solutions, a Quebec-based company that develops technological solutions to improve the lives of people with neurological disabilities. "Fun is not an option in the solutions we create. It is a necessity. By incorporating video games, we can improve the lives of families."

Benefits of the HERO game include:

Personalization of tasks: The parents configure a routine, composed of several tasks, personalized for each child. Custom tasks can be created.

Facilitates a child's daily routine: HERO provides the necessary stimulus to maintain motivation and facilitates time management

Improves a child's self-esteem: With HERO, they develop the ability to self-regulate at an early stage.

Customizable avatar: The avatar is the embodiment of the child in the game, and users can choose gender, hair, eyes, nose, mouth, and skin color to match their appearance.

Fun and engaging: The child is rewarded with new powers, allowing him or her to progress in the video game.

Fully Customizable: The parents can decide the game tasks and their duration. There are also predefined tasks included in the app.



ABOUT NEURO SOLUTIONS

Neuro Solutions Group, (www.neurosolutionsgroup.com ), is a Quebec-based company that creates and develops technological solutions to improve the lives of people with neurological disabilities.

