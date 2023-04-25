Be A Part of Crazy Aaron's History!

Crazy Aaron's Marks 25 Years of Fidget Magic in 2023 by Inviting Fans to Contribute to Its Commemorative Time Capsule

NORRISTOWN, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Aaron's, the mastermind company behind the iconic, U.S.-manufactured Thinking Putty® and Land of Dough®, is going all out for its 25th anniversary! Fans have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of history by contributing small mementos such as pictures, artwork, or letters to a commemorative time capsule from now until May 10th. Selected contributions will be buried alongside Crazy Aaron's own treasures at an exclusive event held at the historic Globe Knitting Mills building in Norristown, PA next month. The famous textile building will also be celebrating 125 years standing in 2023.

Crazy Aaron's

Aaron Muderick, founder and executive chairman, shares his excitement, "Our 25-year journey has been nothing short of a fidget-filled rollercoaster ride! I'm incredibly grateful to our fans, employees, partners, and community for their unwavering support. This time capsule is a tribute to you all, and we can't wait to see what the next quarter-century brings!"

This epic time capsule is set to be unearthed in 2048, just in time for Crazy Aaron's 50th anniversary. Muderick adds, "Our fans are the heart of our success, and we want them to celebrate with us by sending their most memorable items to be considered for our time capsule." Items such as pictures, articles, special messages, artwork, even a clipping of clothing, will all be considered. Items cannot be returned.

Contributions to Crazy Aaron's 25th anniversary time capsule can either be sent via mail or dropped off to The Shop @ Crazy Aaron's, 700 East Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401 by May 10th. The Shop is open from 10am-4pm, Tuesday - Saturday. Tag #crazyaarons @thinkingputty on social media with your time capsule submission.

Muderick concludes, "Creating Thinking Putty and Land of Dough products has been a privilege, and we're eager to bring even more Crazy Aaron's fidget fun to the world!"

Thinking Putty® is the ultimate stressbusting, boredom-banishing fidget toy that never dries out. Made of non-toxic silicone, it's perfect for all ages seeking a fun, tactile experience to ease anxiety and uplift mood.

Land of Dough® takes playtime to the next level as the World's Friendliest Dough™. Crafted with love in Crazy Aaron's wind-powered facility, it features all natural colors and scents, ethically sourced ingredients, compostable glitter, and sustainable packaging for endless eco-conscious fun!

For more information on Crazy Aaron's, visit crazyaarons.com.

For more information on the story behind Crazy Aaron, click here.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @LandofDough , @ThinkingPutty

Facebook: @ThinkingPutty

Twitter: @ThinkingPutty

TikTok: @crazyaaronsofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thinkingputty

About Crazy Aaron's

A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron's has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Crazy Aaron, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder to people of all ages! Known for creating the best putty on earth, Crazy Aaron's has also reinvented a childhood classic with Land of Dough®. All Crazy Aaron's products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients right on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA. To learn more visit www.crazyaarons.com or follow us on social media @thinkingputty and @landofdough.

Media Contact:

Ahren Hoffman

Marketing & Communications Manager

866-578-2845 x 120

[email protected]

SOURCE Crazy Aaron's