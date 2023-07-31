Be aware of harmful algae blooms this summer and fall

31 Jul, 2023

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health departments across the state of Washington are reporting algae blooms in local bodies of water. The Washington Poison Center is advising the public to check for warnings and closures before recreating in and around lakes, rivers, and ponds.

Freshwater algae blooms are caused by a type of bacteria called "cyanobacteria," more commonly referred to as "blue-green algae." These bacteria are often found in Washington's lakes, rivers, and ponds, and typically do not harm health. Blue-green algae becomes a problem when certain toxin-producing strains rapidly reproduce (or "bloom")—a common occurrence in the warmer, sunny months of summer and fall. When people or animals swallow water or eat finish containing high levels of cyanobacterial toxins, they may experience nerve and/or liver poisoning. Symptoms include headache, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and/or vomiting. These symptoms may appear as soon as 15 minutes after ingestion, or hours to days later. People who swim in contaminated water may also experience irritated eyes and skin.

Although there may be visual cues indicating a bloom (such as a layer of scum that is green, blue, brown, or reddish in coloring), laboratory testing is the only way to know if a bloom contains unsafe levels of cyanobacterial toxins. Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive and Medical Director of the Washington Poison Center advises "if you see a bloom, do not go into the water, and keep pets and livestock away. Before going into any local waters, look for warning or closure signs. If you think you have come into contact with blue-green algae, shower with soap and call the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222."

To report a bloom or to see if it has already been identified, visit the Washington State Toxic Algae site or contact the environmental health section of your local health department. Wait until health authorities declare the water safe before you or your pets go into it. After being treated, it may take weeks for the toxins to clear.

If your pet becomes ill after a suspected exposure, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Media contact: [email protected]

The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for 67 years with information and treatment advice on potential poisonings. The WAPC provides an emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with toxicology training, as well as public education and community outreach.

