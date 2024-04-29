Be bold: WXN's new identity and initiatives combat slow growth in leadership landscape for women

New initiatives combine with a bold new identity to drive women in business toward greater success

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - WXN (Women's Executive Network), the premiere organization for professional women in North America, today launches a bold new vision and identity to address the persistent challenges facing women in leadership and adapt to evolving workplace needs.

Research shows companies with women in leadership are more likely to report better financial performance , have improved governance , and attract future talent . Yet many women still feel unsupported with continuing pay gaps , higher rates of burnout , opportunity gaps and workforce departure . Against this backdrop, WXN is unveiling a suite of unrivaled new programs to help women accelerate their leadership growth and an expanded community to support them in their ambitions. Joining these women are allies, businesses and institutions committed to investing in women and their ability to rise and thrive.

"Women are ambitious. They want to rise and lead. To get to those top levels, they need to see themselves reflected, access mentorship and development, and work in inclusive environments that support their needs," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "Today, WXN sets a new standard for women to multiply their influence and impact in a rich and diverse ecosystem where professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging and celebration take center stage. We have ignited a movement that will shape the future of women in leadership, leaving a legacy for generations to come."

WXN's new identity reflects its forward-thinking commitment to advancing women and reinforces its status as the premier organization that champions meaningful inclusion and belonging for women across all dimensions of diversity. Along with a vibrant new brand that evokes bold diversity, community, growth and confidence, all new and existing programming at WXN is intentionally designed around the theme "Be Bold," inspiring women to achieve their wildest ambitions with bravery, resilience and self-discovery. Key highlights include:

The Global Alliance for Inclusive Leadership (GAIL): Recognizing that the challenges of fostering inclusivity are universal, GAIL connects an extensive network of corporate member professionals, thought leaders and allies who share WXN's dedication to advancing inclusion and belonging on a global scale. GAIL provides a platform for sharing best practices, fostering mentorship opportunities and advocating for inclusive leadership policies, as well as groundbreaking global thought leadership initiatives. Its goal is to create a more inclusive and equitable corporate landscape where every professional woman can thrive.

The WXN Academe: WXN membership now includes exclusive access to a purpose-built hub that offers professional and personal development, mentorship and coaching through its Master Coach Xcelerator, RAW Courage Coaching Program and the Boldly Forward Leadership Learning Series, with more to come. All are intentionally designed for professional women.

The Ideation Hub: As part of WXN's Academe, the new Ideation Hub is a virtual toolbox that offers a vast collection of valuable insights, practical advice, and inspiring stories, specifically curated to give women the guidance, motivation, and knowledge they need to succeed.

New signature events: In the USA: Launching in Arizona, the Bold Convos series brings influential women, allies and corporate members together in person for thought-provoking panels, workshops, keynotes and mixers that redefine what it means to be a leader in today's world. Bold Convos will be joined by the highly anticipated Arizona's Most Powerful Women: Top 50 Awards. In Canada: Bold Convos makes its grand Canadian debut in 2025, joining established signature programming such as WXN's prestigious Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards happening on Nov. 27, 2024, in Toronto, and the Canadian Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Summit and Awards taking place on May 22, 2024, in Toronto.



WXN's new vision is directly inspired by the experiences, feedback and input of the thousands of women WXN serves, seeking new and disruptive forms of community, opportunity, guidance and resources needed to achieve remarkable success, however they define it. It includes both WXN's Canadian and U.S. operations, creating a continent-wide impact.

To join WXN and access this programming as an individual member or as a GAIL corporate member, visit them online at wxnetwork.com in Canada and wxnetworkusa.com in the USA.

ABOUT WXN

WXN (Women's Executive Network) is a one-of-a-kind community shaping the future of leadership across North America. We bring together thousands of bold women, allies, and corporate members in a rich and diverse ecosystem of professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging, and celebration that propels professional women to rise and lead.

Guided by our Owner and CEO, Sherri Stevens, and WXN's Global Alliance for Inclusive Leadership (GAIL), we lead North America's most prestigious events for women in business, create professional development programming, and champion thought leadership for professional women. This includes the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards, the Canadian Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Summit and Awards, the Bold Convos series, and programs such as Master Coach Xcelerator and the Boldly Forward Leadership Learning Series.

