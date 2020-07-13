Be Flawless with Gabrielle Union

Flawless By Gabrielle Union is a majority Black-Owned business that was created with long-time friend and celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims , whose successful career has included creating iconic looks for Hollywood's elite while also educating the everyday woman about achieving her healthy hair goals. His extensive knowledge of textured hair and natural ingredients created the foundation for the new and improved collection, which includes products designed to restore, protect and enhance hair of diverse textures.

Known and loved by women for her transparency and relatability as a mother, wife and woman who has triumphed over challenges, Union has also emerged as a leading advocate of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood, which has empowered women of color across the globe to unapologetically embrace the beauty and magic of their melanin. She originally launched Flawless in 2017 while privately undergoing IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) therapy, but suffered from severe hair loss, an unfortunate side effect of the treatment that countless women endure. During this time, she and Larry worked tirelessly to identify the best options for restoring her hair to health, and leveraged moments from this experience as inspiration to relaunch the Flawless by Gabrielle Union collection, this time with improved ingredients and more choices.

Hydration is a major component of hair and scalp health, and Flawless By Gabrielle Union offers a full collection that includes exotic, hydrating and protein-rich ingredients that were selected for their moisturizing properties. Gabrielle and Larry worked with a team of chemists who conducted extensive global research and testing to hand-select the best and highest quality ingredients for the products which include: Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil, Biotin, Amazonian Pequi Oil, Himalayan Moringa Oil, Rice Oil complex, Lilac Leaf extract, and African Shea Butter.

"This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style," said Gabrielle Union. "Wanting to try different hairstyles as a component of that shouldn't mean compromising the health of your hair, nor breaking the bank with expensive products. We were dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity."

"I'm proud of this collection because we were intentional about crafting a line that is versatile enough to provide solutions for all style choices," said Larry Sims. "From curls, waves, and coils, to heat styles, braids, wigs, and weaves, there is a Flawless product to support your hair's needs for brilliance, health and beauty."

The complete Flawless By Gabrielle Union collection includes 12 products and features various options that offer consumers the opportunity to customize a regimen specific to their texture and preferences.

NEW Flawless by Gabrielle Union Collection:

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Detangling Shampoo ( $10 ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Rice Oil Complex and Acai Palm Oil to gently remove dirt and buildup without stripping hair of natural moisture.

( ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Rice Oil Complex and Acai Palm Oil to gently remove dirt and buildup without stripping hair of natural moisture. Flawless by Gabrielle Union 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner ( $10 ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Olive Oil, and Castor Seed Oil, to instantly replenish moisture, repair damage, and protect against future breakage.

( ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Olive Oil, and Castor Seed Oil, to instantly replenish moisture, repair damage, and protect against future breakage. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner ( $10 ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Coconut Oil, Castor Seed Oil and Shea Butter to gently remove dirt and product buildup while nourishing & conditioning hair.

( ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Coconut Oil, Castor Seed Oil and to gently remove dirt and product buildup while nourishing & conditioning hair. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque ( $10 ; 8 oz. and $4 ; 2 oz. Foil Packette) - Infused with Biotin, Coconut Oil Creatine, and Rice Oil Complex to deeply penetrate the hair to help restore and rebuild strength while repairing damage.

( ; 8 oz. and ; 2 oz. Foil Packette) - Infused with Biotin, Coconut Oil Creatine, and Rice Oil Complex to deeply penetrate the hair to help restore and rebuild strength while repairing damage. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-In Conditioner ( $10 ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil & Shea Butter to detangle, hydrate and soften hair. Biotin and Creatine helps to rebuild damaged hair.

( ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil & to detangle, hydrate and soften hair. Biotin and Creatine helps to rebuild damaged hair. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment ( $10 ; 8 oz.) - A versatile lightweight oil treatment formulated with an exotic oil blend to restore intense hydration, nourish the scalp and protect against heat damage.

( ; 8 oz.) - A versatile lightweight oil treatment formulated with an exotic oil blend to restore intense hydration, nourish the scalp and protect against heat damage. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Scalp Soothing Tonic ( $10 ; 4 oz.) - Infused with Aloe Vera Extract, Rice Oil Complex & Peppermint Oil to help soothe itchy scalp and reduce irritation and inflammation from protective styling.

( ; 4 oz.) - Infused with Aloe Vera Extract, Rice Oil Complex & Peppermint Oil to help soothe itchy scalp and reduce irritation and inflammation from protective styling. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Defining Curl Cream ( $10 ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Olive Oil, and Castor Seed Oil, to instantly replenish moisture, repair damage, and protect against future breakage.

( ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Olive Oil, and Castor Seed Oil, to instantly replenish moisture, repair damage, and protect against future breakage. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Smoothing Blow Dry Cream ( $10 ; 6 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter & Rice Oil Complex to smooth hair, tame frizz and protect against heat. Lilac Leaf Extract adds strength and brilliant shine.

( ; 6 oz.) - Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter & Rice Oil Complex to smooth hair, tame frizz and protect against heat. Lilac Leaf Extract adds strength and brilliant shine. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Shine Enhancing Heat Protection Spray ( $10 ; 8 oz) - Infused with Rice Oil Complex, Passionfruit Seed Oil and Acai Palm Oil to protect hair from heat styling damage. Lilac Leaf Extract delivers lightweight shine while preventing future damage.

( ; 8 oz) - Infused with Rice Oil Complex, Passionfruit Seed Oil and Acai Palm Oil to protect hair from heat styling damage. Lilac Leaf Extract delivers lightweight shine while preventing future damage. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Curl Refreshing Spray ( $10 ; 8 oz.) - Infused with Passionfruit Seed Oil and Rice Oil Complex for ultimate hydration and to add shine and revive curls. The hydrating refreshing spray also gives hair a boost and helps extend wash days.

Beginning on August 3, 2020, the collection will be exclusively available on amazon.com. For more information, visit flawlesscurls.com, and follow @flawlessbyGU for Flawless by Gabrielle Union events and updates.

