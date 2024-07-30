Be Happy Snacks Makes Summer Snacking Easier Than Ever with Launch of 1oz Bags at 7-Eleven and Speedway

The Popcorn Brand Created by the "First Family of TikTok" Continues the Summer Fun

with New Single-Serve Size and an Exciting Theme Park Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Happy Snacks, the line of whole-grain kernel popcorns created by the D'Amelio family to satisfy every craving, dances into the 7-Eleven, Inc. family of brands. Roadtrippers and on-the-go snackers can now grab these ready-to-eat, gluten-free, low-sodium snacks in 1oz bags from 10,000 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide to bring joy to every part of their summer adventure. The snack bags are available in all three addictive flavors Cotton Candy, White Cheddar and Himalayan Pink Salt.

Be Happy Snacks; Portable Snacking; Popcorn; Road trip Snacks

To commemorate the expanded distribution and the latest portable size of Be Happy Snacks, the D'Amelio family is hosting the Be Happy Snacks Ultimate Theme Park Giveaway which has an estimated value of $30,000 and goes from 12:00AM (ET) on June 26 to 11:59PM (ET) on August 25. For rules and regulations on how to enter, convenience storegoers can scan the QR code on the back of all three flavors. The winner will be selected in a random drawing by August 26 from all eligible entries received. The person chosen and three guests will win a five-day trip to Disneyland, Disneyland tickets, lunch with the D'Amelio family and all-expense paid flights and hotel accommodations.

"Be Happy Snacks is the perfect snack to have on hand for all of this season's experiences and we're thrilled to be bringing our popcorn to our followers in a more convenient format," said Marc D'Amelio, co-founder and CEO of Be Happy Snacks. "Partnering with 7-Eleven and Speedway was a seamless way to ensure that our fans will be able to take Be Happy Snacks with them no matter where the summer takes them."

Be Happy Snacks was created under the family's cross-platform company D'Amelio Brands. Find this delicious, ready-to-eat popcorn in its smaller format starting at $2.29 at 7-Eleven and Speedway and its regular size at Walmart and Albertsons Banners nationwide. For updates on the brand, fans can visit the website at www.behappysnacks.com or follow along on Instagram at @behappysnacksco. Be Happy Snacks is also on TikTok at @behappysnacks.

About Be Happy Snacks

Be Happy Snacks is the first food venture from the D'Amelio family, created under their cross-platform company D'Amelio Brands. Born out of the D'Amelio Family's love for creativity and passion for bringing people together, the family is all about sparking joy and satisfying cravings with fun, unexpected snacks that make your taste buds dance. Find Be Happy Snacks at Walmart and Albertsons banners. For more information, visit the website at www.behappysnacks.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sonja Melin | Kim Le Layon

661-244-7983

[email protected]

SOURCE Be Happy Snacks and 7-Eleven