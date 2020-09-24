Be heard. Be represented. Be counted!

So be counted—to show what America looks like. To protect the wellbeing of kids and families. To give your community the funds and resources it needs and the representation it deserves.

Complete the Census by the September 30th deadline. Get started right now at my2020census.gov . You don't need your official Census postcard or code.

What is the Census used for?

The Census determines how district lines are drawn at all levels of government and the apportionment of congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. It also helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed to state and local programs. These include Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, Title I Grants and Head Start.

Anything shared in the Census is completely private and anonymous, and it's against the law for any information to be used against us.

FAQs

How will I be able to respond to the Census?

Your household will get an invitation to answer the Census online, by mail or by phone. If you don't respond, a Census enumerator will visit you by September 30.

Who are Census enumerators?

Enumerators are census takers who interview the residents of every household that has not responded to its Census invitation.

Do I have to fill out the Census questionnaire or is it optional?

You're required by law to fill out the Census form. If you don't fill it out or don't answer all the questions, a Census taker will visit your home to finalize the questionnaire.

Will the citizenship question be on the Census form?

No. In June 2019, the Supreme Court decided that a citizenship question cannot be included on the 2020 census.

Are the Census data confidential and is it safe for everyone to respond?

The Census Bureau is required by law to protect and keep confidential any personal information it collects. Your answers can't be used for law enforcement purposes or by any government agency or court in any way—not by the FBI, CIA, DHS or ICE.

What is UnidosUS doing to ensure a full and accurate count of the Latino population?

At UnidosUS, we work to help maximize the Latino Census 2020 count, particularly among hard-to-count (HTC) populations, by meaningfully engaging our Affiliates and partners in strategic locations and leveraging Unidos' assets and visibility toward that end. Find out more here and follow us @WeAreUnidosUS on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

