Be Inspired. Learn. Laugh.

Seats Available for Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Dayton has a limited number of registrations available for the Oct. 20-22 Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop .

Emmy Award-winner Cathy Guisewite , creator of the iconic "Cathy" comic strip and an essayist, will return to her hometown to kick off the fall workshop. Here's the rest of the keynote speaker slate:

W. Bruce Cameron and Cathryn Michon , authors and screenwriters for major motion pictures based on Cameron's popular novels. New York Times' bestselling author Adriana Trigiani will engage in an entertaining, lively conversation with the husband-wife duo.

Dion Flynn , improvisor, comedian and actor best known for playing Barack Obama on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Katrina Kittle , award-winning author of five books and a popular public speaker.

Laraine Newman , writer, founding member of the LA-based comedy troupe, The Groundlings, and an original cast member on Saturday Night Live. In 2021, she wrote and narrated an audiobook memoir, May You Live in Interesting Times.

The 2022 workshop will feature more than 30 professional writers and teachers on the faculty, including New York Times' bestselling authors, a Saturday Night Live legend, Emmy Award winners, Thurber Prize winners, a Moth GrandSLAM winner, the author of the Bible (The New Comedy Bible, that is), screenwriters and a slew of celebrated comedians. Stand-up comedian Leighann Lord will emcee. Read more about all of the 2022 keynoters and faculty and peruse the workshop sessions .

Registration closes Oct. 1 (or when it sells out). The $499 fee includes all meals, keynote talks, choice of dozens of workshops and a complimentary virtual package of the keynotes and Pitchapalooza , a special virtual pre-workshop event on Sept. 28. Discover more and register here .

For those interested in the virtual option only , the registration fee is $79. From the comfort of your home (think: pajamas!), attendees can enjoy the keynote talks in real time, participate in a live chat with other writers who are joining virtually or tap back in later at their convenience. There's no deadline to register for this option.

The Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is the only one in the country devoted to both humor and human-interest writing. Through the workshop, the University of Dayton and the Bombeck family honor one of America's most celebrated storytellers and humorists.

