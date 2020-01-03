Be Like Brit Foundation Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Haiti Earthquake
Britney Gengel was a beautiful, fearless and compassionate 19 year old when she decided to travel to the country of Haiti. Despite their living conditions, the children she met gave her so much love she was inspired to send the following text to her mother just three hours before the earthquake: "They love us so much and everyone is so happy. They love what they have and they work so hard to get nowhere, yet they are all so appreciative. I want to move here and start an orphanage myself." Her family built her last wish...
WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 12, 2020, The Be Like Brit Foundation will be honoring the 10-year anniversary of the tragic Haiti earthquake where over 300,000 people were killed, including their 19-year-old daughter, Britney.
Be Like Brit will be premiering their special 10-year anniversary documentary on all social media platforms. Co-Founders Len and Cherylann Gengel will be available for remote and on-site interviews at the Be Like Brit Headquarters in Worcester, Massachusetts and at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida.
1) In Florida, Len Gengel will be available on Jan. 10 and 11 for interviews. On Sunday, they will be attending the services at Lynn University.
2) On Jan. 11 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Be Like Brit will be hosting their first-ever Open House at their headquarters – 66 Pullman St. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cherylann Gengel will be available for interviews. Come learn about what they do in Haiti!
The Be Like Brit Foundation (BLB) was founded by Len and Cherylann Gengel to continue the work of their daughter, Britney Gengel, who perished in the earthquake in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010 while on a college service trip. Shortly before her death, she sent a text to her parents describing how much the work she was doing meant to her and how she wanted to start an orphanage there.
Today, Brit's Home is a state-of-the-art 19,000 square foot facility, built on a hillside overlooking Grand Goâve, Haiti. It is a non-adoptive home to 33 girls and 33 boys ages 7 to 18. Our goal is to provide a permanent home for children without parents, or who had been living in abusive or neglected settings. Brit's Home includes play space, classrooms, a medical/dental clinic and a structured, supportive, culturally sensitive setting provided by the Haitian staff and dedicated to creating an atmosphere where children can develop and thrive.
In addition, BLB has brought over 1,800 people to Haiti through their "Britsionary" Program and have constructed over 145 houses. Since Hurricane Matthew, the Britsionarys have been helping to build homes for those whose homes were severely damaged and/or lost in the destruction.
