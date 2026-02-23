Be LOVE™ Launches Nationwide at Target, Bringing Clean, Everyday Electrolyte Drinks and Real-World Impact to Shelves Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Be LOVE™, the purpose-driven functional beverage brand, has officially launched its balanced electrolyte drink nationwide in over 1,750 Target stores, bringing its clean, intentionally light-flavored hydration available to consumers across the country. Be LOVE™ Hydration is available in single cans and 4-packs in four flavors: Berry Bliss, Orange Blossom, Citrus Zest, plus an exclusive Target flavor, Wild Cherry.

Be LOVE™ offers a clean, light, non-sparkling drink crafted for anytime hydration, with zero sugar, zero calories, zero caffeine, and no artificial ingredients, The formula features an intentionally light fruit essence and a high-performance mineral profile—including 220mg of sodium from sea salt, plus magnesium and potassium—to help you feel clear, refreshed, and hydrated without the overwhelming sweetness of traditional sports drinks.

Redefining the daily hydration ritual, Be LOVE's™ expansion into Target marks a major industry milestone, signaling that today's wellness consumer is seeking clean-label, functional beverages that deliver both performance and real-world impact.

Born at the intersection of culture and wellness, Be LOVE™ exists to create healthier, happier humans and inspire a more connected world through the ripple effect of LOVE. It is more than a drink, it's a mission to raise consciousness, foster connection, and help address the global water crisis. As a Live Nation partner, the brand lives at the heart of music and shared experiences that unite communities and spark collective joy.

For every can of Be LOVE™ sold, the brand helps provide ten people in need with access to one day of safe, clean drinking water through GivePower's Solar Water Farm program. These innovative systems use solar-powered desalination to transform contaminated or salty water into clean drinking water for local communities.

"We wanted to create something people could reach for every day—something simple, intentional, and genuinely good for you," says Be LOVE™ co-founders Kurt Seidensticker (founder of Vital Proteins) and Leslie Scofield. "Through our partnership with GivePower, that daily ritual also becomes a way to support communities around the world that lack reliable access to clean water."

Billions of people globally still lack dependable access to safe drinking water, impacting health, education, economic opportunity, and overall quality of life. Be LOVE™ supports GivePower's proven, sustainable solutions by funding solar-powered water projects in regions where water access is scarce or unreliable, including peri-urban and rural communities in Kenya, Haiti, and Tanzania.

Now available nationwide at Target stores and on Target.com, as well as drink.love and Amazon, Be LOVE™ invites consumers to hydrate with intention by choosing clean, functional drinks that nourish the body, calm the mind, and give back in a meaningful way.

Adding to the brand's beverage offerings, Be LOVE™ has also introduced a smooth, uplifting energy option, successfully launched online and on Amazon in January 2026. Formulated to support focus and clarity without jitters or crashes, it gives consumers the flexibility to choose hydration or energy based on their moment.

About Be LOVE™

Born at the intersection of culture and wellness, Be LOVE™ is redefining hydration and energy through a lens of connection and social good. As a partner of Live Nation, we exist at the heart of the music and shared experiences that unite us all. We are moving beyond the heavy, over-processed standards of traditional beverages to offer a more intentional way to hydrate and energize.

Our Electrolyte line is crafted for the wellness-conscious individual, providing a balanced, intentionally light flavor profile designed for anytime hydration. This non-sparkling beverage prioritizes purity and daily harmony to help you feel clear and move with ease.

Our Energy line is specifically designed to support the "flow state." By prioritizing a low-caffeine approach, it focuses on cognitive clarity and sustained focus, allowing you to stay present and locked in during the moments that matter most.

Be LOVE™ is more than a beverage; it is a catalyst for global change. Through our "One for Ten" partnership with GivePower, every can provides ten people in need with access to clean water for one day. We are here to shine a light on what connects us.

Drink LOVE. Share LOVE. Be LOVE™.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Be LOVE™