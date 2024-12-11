BE Networks Launches SensAI: AI-Powered Enhancements to its Verity IBN Solution

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BE Networks is excited to announce the launch of SensAI, an advanced AI-driven enhancement to its Verity Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Orchestration Solution. SensAI is a private, secure, natural language processing (NLP) chatbot based on a private, fine-tuned large language model (LLM), designed to simplify and transform how IT teams interact with their networks. SensAI will be released in a phased rollout, beginning with enhanced end-user communication tools and will expand into proactive monitoring and automated anomaly remediation recommendations, aiming to redefine network resiliency. For more information about SensAI, please visit https://be-net.com/sensai/.

SensAI Key Capabilities

Local LLM Services : SensAI uses private LLMs hosted on a local compute resource within the enterprise boundaries, ensuring secure, private data handling while delivering powerful language processing for accurate, context-aware network configuration management and information retrieval.

: SensAI uses private LLMs hosted on a local compute resource within the enterprise boundaries, ensuring secure, private data handling while delivering powerful language processing for accurate, context-aware network configuration management and information retrieval. Systematic Observability Services : Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) models and a local datalake of historical network telemetry data, SensAI provides real-time network health and performance insights, enabling network admins to quickly detect and address issues, reducing downtime risks.

: Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) models and a local datalake of historical network telemetry data, SensAI provides real-time network health and performance insights, enabling network admins to quickly detect and address issues, reducing downtime risks. Anomaly Detection with Predictive Analytics: SensAI's advanced ML algorithms detect unusual network patterns, combined with predictive analytics to alert admins to potential issues and suggest preemptive fixes, minimizing disruptions.

SensAI includes a sophisticated chatbot that enables IT professionals to manage configurations, services, and network monitoring using intuitive, natural language commands. This feature streamlines routine tasks by removing the need for complex syntax or in-depth platform knowledge, improving decision-making speed and efficiency. IT teams can expect a highly accurate experience, fine-tuned specifically for enterprise networking needs, with secure, private interactions that ensure data privacy, human-in-the-middle interactions, and compliance.

Additional capabilities launching in the first half of 2025 will incorporate machine learning to provide proactive alerts and remediation recommendations. This advanced functionality will allow SensAI to preemptively identify potential issues, delivering actionable insights and proactive support to IT teams. SensAI's intelligent monitoring will help reduce downtime, enhance network resilience, and further streamline the troubleshooting process.

CEO Statement

"With SensAI, BE Networks is committed to revolutionizing network administration through AI. SensAI is tightly integrated with our Verity network orchestrator, and therefore we are going to be first to market with the ability to fully provision networks with AI and not just gather information. SensAI's launch is just the beginning, as we move toward fully autonomous network management, minimizing disruptions and maximizing uptime," said Amir Elbaz, BE Networks CEO and Founder.

About BE Networks

BE Networks specializes in software-defined network automation for data centers, cloud environments, GenAI, and edge networks. Its modular platform focuses on delivering intelligent, automated networking with AI-enhanced, intent-based, fully graphical user interface. Learn more at www.be-net.com.

