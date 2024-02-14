BE Networks Partners with Edgecore Networks to Bring Centralized Orchestration and Intelligent Automation to Campus and Data Center Networks

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BE Networks, a pioneer in multi-vendor intent-based networking (IBN), today announced a new partnership with Edgecore Networks, a leading manufacturer of network switch hardware and software. This partnership delivers a joint solution to customers seeking to revolutionize how new or existing Edgecore campus and data center networks can be managed, automated, and monitored.

Using IBN methodologies and streamlined automation, The BE Networks orchestration platform, named Verity, helps enterprise IT teams design, deploy, and manage networks with an intuitive graphical interface that enables operators to focus on the high-level tasks of delivering services to endpoints – the intent – eliminating the need to focus on the time-consuming, error-prone tasks of network service implementation.

Verity also acts as a Network Source of Truth (NSoT), enabling network operators to search, filter, and visualize the current and historical state and performance of every aspect of the network fabric. The deep observability provided greatly reduces event troubleshooting and remediation times, meaningfully increasing network uptime.

Through this partnership, Verity now supports a wide range of Edgecore Networks' switch hardware and supported network operating system (NOS) software, empowering network teams to design and deploy networks that meet their specific needs. This includes network switching hardware running SONiC, EdgeCOS, and BE Networks BENOS network operating systems. Both BE Networks and Edgecore are contributing organizations to the SONiC Foundation.

Helping customers to rethink how campus networks can be intelligently managed, the joint product offering also prevents proprietary vendor lock-in while lowering the overall total cost of ownership.

"BE Networks Verity is a perfect solution for businesses that wish to manage their existing or new campus and data center networks using advanced orchestration and intent-based network methodologies," said BE Networks CEO, Amir Elbaz. "We're thrilled to be partnered with Edgecore Networks and fully support their line of enterprise-grade switch hardware. With the ability to choose from a range of network operating system software including SONiC, the partnership gives customers tremendous architectural flexibility with the added benefit of software-defined orchestration."

"Edgecore is committed to providing open networking solutions for seamlessly managing data center and campus networks through our partner ecosystem," said Nanda Ravindran, VP of Product Management at Edgecore Networks. "Our strategic partnership with BE Networks not only reinforces this commitment, but also provides businesses the latitude to harness the full potential of robust hardware platforms. The collaboration offers customers a compelling blend of innovation and adaptability, ushering in an era of software-defined orchestration and unprecedented architectural freedom."

Verity licenses can now be purchased directly through the Edgecore product ecosystem using a simplified, per-switch model and without complicated feature tiering. Additionally, customers receive tier-1 and tier-2 technical support directly through the world-class Edgecore Help Center. This support model affords added convenience to customers when troubleshooting network hardware, software, and fabric orchestration issues.

About BE Networks

BE Networks™, formerly BeyondEdge, is a software-defined, data center, cloud, and edge company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks. For more information on the company, please visit www.be-net.com .

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open Wi-Fi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, aggregation routers and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, 400G and 800G open networking switches that offer choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

