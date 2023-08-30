BE OPEN awards the winner of BEOPEN Good Morning Open Call as a celebration of creativity

News provided by

BE OPEN Foundation

30 Aug, 2023, 09:18 ET

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of BEOPEN Good Morning, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The BEOPEN Good Morning open call was meant to celebrate all those things that help us wake up and get ready for the day – be it coffee in your favourite mug, making pancakes for the family, walking your pet, your morning stretch, the sunlight on your windowpane, capture those precious details and turn them into little stories of yourselves.

BE OPEN invited people all over the globe to join the open call and share those visuals in order to connect with people worldwide – no matter where we live or what we do, the sun comes up for all of us, and we could be amazed at how much we have in common or how much we can appreciate and relate to.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram. Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Kevin Sulca, a creator behind omdezarje_studio for the peaceful visual of an early high-rise morning in Toronto.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

Also from this source

BE OPEN félicite les lauréats du prix du public et du prix du choix du fondateur dans le cadre du concours Better Energy by Design axé sur l'objectif de développement durable n° 7

BE OPEN gratuliert den Gewinnern des Public Vote-Preises und des Founder's Choice-Preises im Wettbewerb „Better Energy by Design", der sich auf SDG#7 konzentriert

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.