Be Part of the Story at The Wizard of Oz Museum

News provided by

The Wizard of Oz Museum

11 Jan, 2024, 08:51 ET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While most museum gift shops offer books about a museum and its contents, The Wizard of Oz Museum takes its own story from the books to the screen by way of an immersive experience that can be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

The Wizard of Oz Museum is one of the most popular museums in the country that covers a book that emphasizes L. Frank Baum's story and its impact on American culture. The museum's family appeal is recognized by two major traveler ranking sources – TripAdvisor and Whichmuseum – where The Wizard of Oz Museum ranks in the top 20 for things to do in Florida among art and/or museum lovers, couples, kids, and pop culture fans, as well as best group activities, and as a hidden gem. At Whichmuseum, it ranks as #1 out of 8,751 museums in the country in four categories (child-friendly, audio tour, museum shop, and parking); as #2 among art museums in Florida, and as #14 among the best museums in Florida.

For kids, excitement peaks when encountering artifacts in the Oz museum, when they are engaged and can make their own choices and participate in activities. Children are most drawn to the objects that resonate with their interests, prior knowledge, and experiences.

For teenagers, it's often an eye-opener that there is more than one book in the Oz series, and there's much more in the book than what was in the 1939 movie. They are also shocked to learn that the Tik-Tok they use every day is from Baum's book titled Tik-Tok of Oz from 1914. Millennials might also be impressed by the author's prediction about wireless phones, robots, satellites, and bulletproof vests before 1920, and how the Google car resembles one from the cover of a 1941 Oz book titled Scalawagon in Oz.

Gen X is intrigued by different versions of populism used in the story and guessing the origin of the main characters. Does the Scarecrow represent farmers? Does the Tin Man represent industrial people? What about Tin Man's missing heart? Does this have anything to do with Baum having childhood heart issues that ultimately led to his death?

Older Oz Museum visitors analyze the information presented to them through their life-long experience. The "Boomers" age group is often surprised when they learn Baum got an idea about the Emerald City from visiting the first Chicago World's Fair in 1893. Baum's use of spectacles in the Oz story is based on visitors of the fair who were blinded by the light at night.

The original Oz book was written at a time when the country moved from silver to the gold standard. This led to theories about Dorothy's silver shoes from the book and the yellow brick road representing gold. Adding to speculation, it was noted that the measure for gold is ounce with an abbreviation of "oz", and the color of American currency is the color of Emerald City.

Other Oz theories questioned the coincidence that all the females in the Wizard of Oz story are strong, and all male characters lack something and need the support of Dorothy. Looking into this further, attention focused on what amount of influence Baum's mother-in-law, Maud Gage, a feminist, had on him.

History says children frequently asked Baum to draw a map to the Emerald City, but today only a GPS is needed to get there. Simply type Cape Canaveral, Florida, to find The Wizard of Oz Museum, and then just look for a 12-foot-tall Tin Man. For more information, visit The Wizard of Oz Museum at wizardofozflorida.com.

Media Contact:
Frederick Trust
4105303265
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Wizard of Oz Museum

