Be Prepared for Fire Season with Titan HST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As evidenced by this past weekend, fire season is upon us. The California Sand fire spread across more than 1800 acres, with more than 500 firefighters battling the Yolo County blaze.

Over the last two years, California has been ravaged by fires. PG&E even announced drastic measures to shut down power sources to communities that could potentially be impacted by future fires.

It's only going to get worse…

So, ask yourself, is your workplace and/or community prepared in the event of a catastrophic fire? If the answer is no, you should really get prepared. No one ever thinks it's going to happen to their community, but as we've seen in the news, fire dangers are a reality and time is of the essence.

Titan HST, a two-way emergency mass communication platform, may be the answer. Here's why, Titan HST offers mesh networking, two-way mass communication, real-time translation, augmented reality and more.

What does all of this mean?

As we've seen, weather catastrophes can destroy infrastructures and normal forms of communication may be unreliable. When cellular towers are down, and WiFi isn't accessible, Titan HST's mesh networking technology allows users to link to nearby phones and communicate vital information, helping restore order and keep the right people informed to deploy help, save lives, and mitigate property damage.

With Titan's two-way mass communication platform, users are able to stay connected with any or all of their workforce or community. And, those messages can be delivered in real-time translation, with more than 13 languages to choose from. Titan HST's augmented reality feature allows firefighters to locate users in no visibility situations such as under rubble, through smoke or through walls to save as many victims as they can.

Titan HST was created to save lives. Last year, it was enabled over two-million times.

For more information on Titan HST's next-gen emergency response system, or for a product demonstration, please visit www.titanhst.com .

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com .

