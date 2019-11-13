Be Prepared for Winter with an AVALANCHE Roof Snow Removal System

MAPLE LAKE, Minn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The worst time to shop for a roof rake is when everyone is doing the same thing after a blizzard. Homeowners are likely to find empty shelves as heavy snow piles up on their roofs, creating structural stress and very damaging ice dams.

That's why Linda & Chris Robasse, owners of AVALANCHE, encourage homeowners to plan ahead. "Last winter we couldn't build our easy-to-use snow removal systems fast enough. They sold out of stores in a flash. So now is really the best time to get your hands on one – before the white stuff gets here and before we run out like last February."

Not Your Standard Roof Rake

Roof rakes require the operator to pull snow off a roof. It's hard labor. AVALANCHE is different. As the pioneer of the "snow slide" concept, AVALANCHE uses gravity to do the heavy work. By simply pushing AVALANCHE (complete with roller wheels and cutting head) into the roof snow, the "slippery" slide material allows all that heavy snow to effortlessly glide off the roof. Since its invention in 1977, AVALANCHE has been the fastest, easiest way to remove roof snow.

Solves Problems Before They Start

Removing snow from around the edges of a roof achieves two important objectives. First, it relieves the snow's weight stress on the roof – which can be as high as 21 pounds per cubic foot. AVALANCHE slides it off at a rate of up to ONE TON of snow per minute! Second, with snow removed around edges you reduce ice dam formations that can destroy roofs and gutters.

Protects Shingles

Traditional rakes make contact with shingles and abrade the surface, reducing the lifespan of expensive roofing materials. Because AVALANCHE rolls on wheels, there's no damage to shingles or roof flashing. There are two wheel sizes: 1.5" for asphalt shingles and 3" wheels for metal, tile, shake & solar roofs.

First Choice From the Rockies to the Fjords

It's not surprising that AVALANCHE got its start in the wintery state of Minnesota. Since then, people living across North America's entire snow belt have discovered the AVALANCHE difference. Out west in Colorado, a customer named Mike reported "I cut through a snow buildup of 2 feet and dropped it in just 15 minutes per 40-foot roof section." To the east in New Hampshire, another user reported "What took me more than an hour to clear now only takes 20 minutes." AVALANCHE has even taken Scandinavia by (snow) storm, where it's sold at Hyttetorget, one of Norway's leading retailers.

Family-Owned Service

The team at AVALANCHE works as hard as their snow removal system does. Owners Linda and Chris Robasse insist on a "Minnesota-Nice" approach to fair pricing and customer service after the sale for retailers and homeowners.

The AVALANCHE mission is to make snow removal and life easier for home and business owners. Their full line of innovative products is available at leading retailers. Customers can learn more and find nearby stores at www.avalanche-snow.com.

