Be Prepared…Not Scared: Motto of Xtreme Preparedness Concierge Services LLC

FRANKLIN, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugh Simpson has been teaching and writing about Situational Awareness, Preparedness and Survival for 22 years with his Xtreme Preparedness Concierge Services LLC (https://www.xtremepreparedness.com).

"I, like the majority of the teachers, began from a FEAR based way of teaching," says Simpson, a former Post Newsweek TV Group investigative reporter. "Years ago I learned from Foster Hibbard that the word "FEAR" should be spelled – F.E.A.R. – False Evidence Appearing REAL!"

Xtreme Preparedness Concierge Services LLC 27 Foot Diameter Raptor Dome

Simpson has spent over 30 years learning and practicing Taekwondo, Ninjitsu and 1000-year-old Russian Systema. He is also a student of HeartMath® and more recently studied Feng Shui.

"I believe these practices have relevance for my consulting and teaching," continues Simpson, a 75 years young personal fitness trainer. "So do my mentors, who include a former SEAL Commander and a retired Army Military Police Captain."

"My Raptor Domes™ Kits are constructed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes, tornadoes and even mid-level Richter scale earthquakes," says Simpson. "The dodecahedron geometric shape is the STRONGEST; therefore, the dodecahedron domes are the strongest man-made structure."

The company also offers a revolutionary water-based food growing system that is placed in a Raptor BioDomes™ structure for secure temperature controlled growing of vegetables, fruits, herbs, fish, etc.

Another product is the 43-year-old Global Sun Oven® that Simpson has owned for over 15 years.

"It boils, broils, bakes, cooks and even dehydrates with the optional racks," explains Simpson. "It can reach 300 degrees within an hour on a good sunny day."

The most revolutionary product the company offers is a range of hand-cranked and now pedal-powered generators from 400 to 1600 watts.

"We offer shelter, food growing, cooking and alternative power," explains Simpson, author of Xtreme Preparedness on Land & Sea under his pen name MR Valentine.

Simpson is now consulting with Ronak Talati MD, developing a new Alexa-like device that works off-grid to help an individual by speaking medical advice concerning numerous scenarios, including CPR.

"This Indiegogo project will enable anyone to get much needed emergency information, especially in areas where it may take an EMT team a long time to reach," says Simpson, trained and certified in Wilderness First Aid.

