B.E. Smith Ranked Top Executive Search Firm by Modern Healthcare Magazine

This is the third consecutive year, and seventh time since 2009, that Modern Healthcare ranked B.E. Smith as the top healthcare executive search firm in the country.

"Recruiting strong, experienced leaders is essential for all healthcare organizations to provide access to quality patient care for the patients and communities they serve," said Kelly Rakowski, President, Leadership and Search Solutions, at AMN Healthcare. "The B.E. Smith team is passionate and committed to remaining at the forefront of this vital recruitment sector. Every day, the B.E. Smith team works hard to earn the respect and trust of healthcare professionals and partners – and the entire healthcare industry."

B.E. Smith is the only full-service leadership solutions firm dedicated exclusively to the healthcare industry, providing interim leadership and permanent executive search to hospitals and health systems nationwide. Since 2000, B.E. Smith has supported more than 6,000 leaders in advancing their careers.

About B.E. Smith

Founded in 1978, B.E. Smith is the trusted partner in Interim Leadership and Executive Search solutions for organizations across the healthcare continuum. Exclusive to the healthcare industry, B.E. Smith's personalized placement methodology best matches organizations with professionals to advance clinical, financial and operational performance. For more information, visit www.besmith.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, medical coding and consulting, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, and many other healthcare settings. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

