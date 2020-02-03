Be Strong Wins Big In Park West Gallery's $500,000 Charity Challenge

The announcement of the winners was made by Park West Gallery Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione.

This was the first-ever charity competition sponsored by Park West Gallery, the largest art dealer in the world. Based in Southfield, Michigan, Park West offered over twenty charities the chance to win part of their $500,000 prize pool through online voting. The charities who received the most votes between January 20 and February 2, 2020 were named the winners. The prize money comes from Park West Gallery and the company's charitable arm, The Park West Foundation.

"We are incredibly proud of the positive impact that all of our participating charities make every single day," said Scaglione. "Park West wants to congratulate Be Strong, St. Jude, and the Gary Sinise Foundation for winning our friendly competition and we hope these donations will help all of them continue their vital work well into the future."

Over 90,000 votes were received during the two-week voting window.

The first-prize winner, Be Strong, received 23,855 votes. Be Strong (www.bestrong.org) empowers youth to prevent bullying, isolation, and suicide by igniting change in peer behavior through their comprehensive student-led approach.

Second place went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which received 22,394 votes. St. Jude (www.stjude.org) is leading the way the world understands, treats, and cures childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The Gary Sinise Foundation received 15,381 votes and will receive $100,000 for their third-place ranking. The Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) serves the United States by honoring its defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

"Charitable giving is part of our company's DNA," said Diane Pandolfi, Director of the Park West Foundation. "Each one of these charities is incredibly worthy of our support and we hope that our Charity Challenge helped shine a light on all of these amazing organizations."

The winning charities were notified on February 3 and the award donations will be presented to each charity in the weeks to come.

About Park West Gallery and the Park West Foundation

Founded in 1969, Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, having introduced over two million clients to the joy of collecting art. Learn more about Park West Gallery at https://www.parkwestgallery.com/

Learn more about the mission of the Park West Foundation at https://parkwestfoundation.org/

Contact: Dan Pingree

Phone: 248-204-6868

Email: dpingree@parkwestgallery.com

SOURCE Park West Gallery

Related Links

http://www.parkwestgallery.com

