For today's small and midsized businesses (SMBs), good information technology can accelerate growth and profits via increased operational efficiency. Alternatively, poor IT services can cut into the bottom line and sink the business. The latter problem is especially acute for small businesses, whose executives often have limited resources to hire internal IT staff, but also possess little technical knowledge to handle IT management on their own. Be Structured's new guide details why IT efficiency is such an important goal for executives and the organizations they run. Among the e-book's features:

Five challenges to achieving IT efficiency

Seven essential tech infrastructure considerations

Five reasons why IT efficiency is valuable to SMBs

"Efficiency is more than just a buzzword or philosophy for today's SMBs—it's a key goal for achieving success amid tight profit margins and finite resources," says Chad Lauterbach, founder and CEO of Be Structured Technology Group. "Efficient IT systems and services prevent problems and allows executives to focus on what they do best: successfully running and growing the business. Our new e-book explores ways SMBs can achieve the efficiency they seek in their IT services."

To learn more about this e-book or Be Structured's services, visit www.bestructured.com.

About Be Structured Technology Group

Be Structured Technology Group, Inc., is a leading managed services IT provider in the Los Angeles metro area and Orange County. We partner with small businesses and nonprofits by assuming the full responsibility of an IT department. We provide proactive solutions, expert help, responsive service, and a CTO/CIO at half the cost of a full-time IT staff person. Be Structured has been solving IT problems for organizations since 2007. For more information, visit www.bestructured.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-structured-publishes-executive-guide-to-it-efficiency-300575599.html

SOURCE Be Structured Technology Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bestructured.com

