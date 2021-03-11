Be the Favorite Child This Mother's Day with Brownie Brittle® and House Wine's 'Brownies & Bubbles' Gift Box

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says "I love you" more than brownies and bubbly! Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®, the original thin sweet snack, has teamed up with House Wine, the original approachable, adventurous, and unpretentious wine brand, to create the ultimate Mother's Day gift box: "Brownies & Bubbles". Available from April 5th through May 9th on OriginalHouseWine.com , while supplies last, Brownie Brittle and House Wine invite you to gift the perfect pairing this Mother's Day to "Be the Favorite Child."

Brownies & Bubbles Gift Box

The limited-edition gift box is one-part Sheila G's #1 selling Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle (six 1oz bags), one-part House Wine's delicious and popular Rosé and Brut Bubbles (three 375ml cans of each, six cans total -- the equivalent of three bottles of wine!) offered in one convenient gift package. House Wine is the # 1 selling 375ml can wine in the country. The pairing features the rich brownie taste with a crisp cookie crunch and just 120 calories per serving of Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip coupled with crisp, bright, and fruity House Wine Rosé and Brut Bubbles. Look no further for the ultimate gift idea for all the moms in your life!

"We are so excited to partner with House Wine to bring together our award-winning Brownie Brittle and House Wine's delicious bubbly to celebrate all the moms out there," said Ashley Dawkins, VP of Marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle®. "This has been one roller coaster of a year -- especially for parents who are juggling just about everything right now. There's no better way to show appreciation than with a decadent and delicious gift box of brownies and bubbly. Now everyone can feel what it's like to be the favorite child by gifting one of these fun, limited-edition boxes!"

"We make wines for people to enjoy anytime and anyplace, and we love a good, sweet treat to accompany them," said Hal Landvoigt, House Wine winemaker. "Our bubbles are sparkling and delicious and make the perfect pairing with Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip. Moms are going to just love this limited-edition gift box."

The "Brownies & Bubbles" Limited-Edition Gift Box will be available from April 5th through May 9th for $39.99 (price includes shipping and handling) at OriginalHouseWine.com and is sure to sell out fast. You can even customize the "to" and "from" on the ribbon at checkout to make it personalized. If you miss the chance to purchase a box, you can always enjoy mixing and matching Brownie Brittle and House Wine pairings on your own. To learn more about House Wine and Brownie Brittle visit OriginalHouseWine.com and BrownieBrittle.com .

About Brownie Brittle:

Brownie Brittle, LLC, headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, has been baking and selling innovative brownie products to restaurants, club stores and world-class theme parks since 1992. Brownie Brittle snacks are available in tens of thousands of stores in the US, Canada, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Caribbean. More information is available online at BrownieBrittle.com , as well as on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , and Instagram .

About House Wine:

Original House Wine is approachable and unpretentious. Available in an array of varietals and flavors in cans, boxes, and bottles, House Wine is designed for enjoyment at all occasions. Created in 2004, House Wine is crafted with the goal of providing maximum quality and value in a minimalist package. Today, winemaker Hal Landvoigt continues driving the brand's cheeky spirit by traveling the world to source the best grapes and cultivate its uniquely irreverent style. Visit OriginalHouseWine.com . Follow us on Instagram or on Facebook .

