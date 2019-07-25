Be The Life Of The Party At Home And On The Go With 'Zumba® Burn It Up!' Arriving On Nintendo Switch™ In November

Using the Nintendo Switch™ Joy-Con controllers to track movement, Zumba® Burn it Up! rewards dancers for their energy and flair, encouraging players to 'be a little extra' no matter where they are. Dancers will follow real-life superstar Zumba® instructors on-screen across three exhilarating game modes: 'Single Song,' 'Full Class' (offered in short, medium and long sessions) and 'Fitness Party', accommodating up to 4 dancers in Single Song and Full Class.

Zumba® Burn it Up! is developed by Kuju Games (Guitar Hero Live) and is complete with a variety of vivacious features including:

Over 30 Songs: Dance to today's top hits and pulsating Zumba® original tracks, guaranteed to get you moving.

Up to 4 players can join the fun! Real Fitness Results: Choose from 30 classes that suit your fitness levels, set personal goals and share your achievements with friends.

Zumba® Burn it Up! is now available for pre-orders and will be available at participating retailers and digitally from the Nintendo eShop in North America on Tuesday, November 19 and in Europe on Friday, November 22nd for $39.99.

Zumba® Burn it Up! is fully supported on Nintendo Switch in docked and tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch Lite owners can enjoy Zumba® Burn it Up! in tabletop mode by using detached Joy-Con controllers, sold separately. For more information about Zumba® Burn it Up! visit www.zumbagame.com.

For more information about 505 Games and its products, visit www.505Games.com. For more information on the Zumba® global movement, to find a Zumba® class or purchase apparel, please visit www.Zumba.com.

About 505 Games

505 Games, a subsidiary of the Italian entertainment company Digital Bros., is a global video game publisher focused on offering a broad selection of titles for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console, PC (Steam and GoG) and handheld platforms as well as for mobile devices and social networks.

Publishing highlights in premium games include Koji Igarashi's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Last Day of June, PAYDAY 2, Terraria, Portal Knights, ABZÛ, Virginia and How to Survive. Free-to-play publishing highlights include Battle Islands, Gems of War and Hawken. Distribution highlights include No Man's Sky, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Dead by Daylight and Inside/Limbo. Upcoming titles include Remedy Entertainment's supernatural Control, Indivisible (from Lab Zero, the development team behind Skullgirls), Typhoon Studios' comedic action-exploration game Journey to the Savage Planet and dance-fitness game Zumba® Burn it Up! for Nintendo Switch™.

505 Games has offices in California, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China and Japan. The company works with a network of distribution and sub-licensing partners in all other markets. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit www.505Games.com.

About Kuju Games

Kuju makes compelling games and branded experiences for VR, AR, console and PC platforms. With 20 years of experience, Kuju has an impressive gameography, encompassing over 125 titles. Kuju has produced games for some of the world's leading publishers including Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Activision, Disney and Ubisoft.

Alongside developing original concepts, Kuju has been entrusted with developing globally recognised IP such as Narcos, The Lord of the Rings, Marvel Ultimate Alliance, The Voice, Grease, Zumba, Dancing with the Stars and Guitar Hero.

Kuju is a division of Curve Digital Entertainment and the Catalis Group.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 186 countries. Known as "exercise in disguise," Zumba® blends contagious world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography, for an effective, total-body workout that feels more like a party than exercise. In addition to its original Zumba® program, the company offers 10 Zumba® specialty classes– from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, high intensity workout STRONG by Zumba®, where music acts as the main motivator. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including DVDs, video games and original music, activewear and footwear and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Visit the ZLife blog and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

