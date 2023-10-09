Be The Match BioTherapies® and Cryoport Partner to Accelerate the Development of Cell and Gene Therapies

Partnership will provide access to standardized and optimized apheresis collection, cryopreservation and bioprocessing processes throughout the U.S. and Europe

MINNEAPOLIS and NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Be The Match BioTherapies®, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, and Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell & gene therapy industry enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences, today announced a new strategic partnership. The collaboration will expand the capabilities of IntegriCell™, a standardized bioprocessing, cryopreservation and distribution solution for the global cell therapy market. With cryopreservation facilities in the U.S. and EU, IntegriCell™ is poised to support decentralized and centralized manufacturing models, enabling and accelerating patient access to innovative new therapies.

Through this partnership, the companies will provide global bioprocessing and cryopreservation support throughout the U.S. and Europe. The integrated solution combines Be The Match BioTherapies' world-class capabilities for donor identification and collection of high-quality starting material with Cryoport's cryopreservation, bioprocessing and industry leading global logistics capabilities. The IntegriCell™ solution aims to deliver optimized cellular starting material by providing cell processing, ideally within 24 hours post-collection, using standardized bioprocessing and cryopreservation protocols performed by experienced teams. This solution will provide cell and gene therapy researchers, developers and manufacturers with consistent starting materials cryopreserved to improve manufacturing slot utilization leading to increased yields bringing new cell and gene therapies to market faster and more affordably.

"Cell and gene therapy developers have struggled to deliver consistent starting materials with the cell yields that meet their stringent standards — until now," said Mark Sawicki, President and CEO at Cryoport Systems Inc. "Be The Match BioTherapies is a world-class partner dedicated to advancing the cell and gene therapy eco-system, and this collaboration presents a major opportunity to work together to deliver best-in-class solutions to the cell and gene therapy industry."

"We are excited to work with Cryoport to continue to set new standards, expand accessibility and accelerate progress in the development of potentially life-saving cell and gene therapies," said Chris McClain, Senior Vice President Sales and Business Development at Be The Match BioTherapies. "We believe IntegriCell represents a vital leap forward in the cell therapy eco-system, one that will ultimately lead to more consistent manufacturing yields and better clinical outcomes."

About Be The Match BioTherapies

Be The Match BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of the National Marrow Donor Program®/Be The Match® and a research partnership with the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), the organization designs solutions that advance the development of cell and gene therapies across the globe.

Be The Match BioTherapies is dedicated to accelerating patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies by providing high-quality cellular source material from the Be The Match Registry®, the world's most diverse registry of more than 7 million potential blood stem cell donors. Through established relationships with apheresis, marrow collection, and transplant centers worldwide, the organization develops, onboards, trains, and manages expansive collection networks to advance cell therapies. Be The Match BioTherapies uses a proven infrastructure consisting of regulatory compliance and managed logistics experts and cell therapy supply chain case managers to successfully transport and deliver regulatory-compliant life-saving therapies across the globe. Through the CIBMTR, Be The Match extends services beyond the cell therapy supply chain to include long-term follow-up tracking for FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing Cell & Gene Therapy industry - enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences. With 48 strategic locations across 17 countries, covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical bio-logistics, bio-storage, bio-processing, cryopreservation, and cryogenic systems to the life sciences markets worldwide.

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.