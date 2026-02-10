Be Well 2026 Returns to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess on March 28

Modern Luxury Scottsdale's signature wellness event in partnership with lululemon and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, returns after welcoming 300+ attendees last year for a sold-out day of fitness, beauty, and mindful living

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Well, Modern Luxury Scottsdale's signature beauty and wellness event, returns Saturday, March 28, bringing a half-day experience centered on movement, mindfulness, and elevated self-care to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

Designed for those who prioritize both wellness and lifestyle, Be Well 2026 delivers a thoughtfully curated experience set against one of Scottsdale's most iconic desert resort backdrops. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will enjoy a seamless mix of fitness, inspiration, beauty, and connection in a refined resort setting.

Be Well 2026 Be Well 2026

In partnership with lululemon, the event features expert-led yoga, barre, and Pilates classes focused on strength, balance, and intentional movement. Between classes, attendees can explore curated beauty and wellness activations, discover new products and treatments, and enjoy health-conscious cuisine alongside handcrafted cocktails and organic elixirs.

The event will also showcase a curated lineup of beauty, wellness, and health-focused partners, including Integrated Spine Pain & Wellness, bluSONIL, BioMed, Doctor Hopiola Skincare, Estado, Source of Health, Same River Twice, Dr. Steve Scottsdale, Sisley - Paris Spa, Alessandra Gesiotto, Well & Being Spa, and EltaMD Skincare. Guests will have the opportunity to engage directly with these brands and other experts through on-site activations and experiential moments throughout the day.

Rounding out the experience, Be Well 2026 features inspirational speakers sharing insights on holistic health, mindfulness and practical tools guests can apply beyond the event. Each attendee will receive a curated gift bag to extend the Be Well experience beyond the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Last year's oversized Native Hat Co. tote bag included spa offers, products from our wellness partners, and curated gifts from lululemon and brands.

"Be Well is where wellness meets intention," said Heather M. Hernandez, publisher of Modern Luxury Scottsdale. "From the setting at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess to the carefully curated experiences, every detail is designed to help guests feel refreshed, inspired, and deeply connected to their wellness options in Scottsdale."

Tickets are $75 and include fitness classes, wellness activations, food and beverage, and premium gifting. Guests are encouraged to secure tickets early, as space is limited and fitness classes require advance selection. Use the code EARLYBIRD for $25 off tickets for a limited time.

Event Details

Be Well 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess - www.scottsdaleprincess.com

Tickets and additional event details are available at:

https://modernluxuryevents.com/bewellbeautyandwellness2026

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering a special discounted room rate for Be Well guests, providing an opportunity to turn the event into a full wellness getaway.

About Be Well

Be Well is Modern Luxury Scottsdale's annual beauty and wellness experience, bringing together fitness, beauty, wellness, and mindful living in a luxury resort setting. The event attracts a highly engaged community of wellness-focused women and men seeking inspiration, connection, and elevated self-care.

SOURCE Modern Luxury Scottsdale