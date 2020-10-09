BE WOKE.VOTE launches the "Rep Your City" Tour in States across the Country to Mobilize Voters Leading up to the Election

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Woke.Vote, a nonpartisan initiative founded by Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor, announced the launch of a 10-city tour across the US in October to help activate more people between the ages of 18-25 to vote. On the heels of Be Woke.Vote's September 19th drive-thru event in Compton, CA, and October 7th drive-thru event in Minneapolis, the organization has announced similar events in Houston, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Cleveland, Charlotte, and Milwaukee, targeted to mobilize Gen Z and Millennial voters.

The events will be co-hosted by Be Woke.Vote, CNBC and NAN and will take place throughout October leading up to the November 2020 elections. The free community events will also offer live DJs, free food from local food banks and restaurants, and Be Woke.Vote swag. Each city will also unveil a Be Woke.Vote mural wall.

Wednesday night in Minneapolis, MN the event featured Mayor Jacob Frey and NAACP President Leslie Redman in partnership with George Floyd's family. The next event will take place Saturday, October 10th in collaboration with Reality of Wrestling (The ROW) and two-time WWE hall of famer Booker T and Sharmell Huffman, at a drive thru "Swing Vote" event in Houston, TX.

"It is critical that we empower and support our Gen Z and Millennial voters in raising their voices at the polls. The 2020 November elections offer an opportunity for voters of all ages to march, in concert, and make their statements in massive voter participation this year." - CNBC and NAN Board of Directors Chairman, Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson.

All cities and events are listed below. For details for each city, please visit: https://bewoke.vote/

OCTOBER 10: Houston, TX

With Mayor Sylvester Turner and 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Sharmell

Hosted by: REALITY OF WRESTLING (The ROW)

Booker T. World Gym Arena (10000 Emmett F. Lowry #1152, Texas City, TX)

8pm CT

OCTOBER 17: Denver, CO

With Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor

Hosted by: Five Points Improvement District

2401 Welton St. Denver, CO

12 - 4pm MT

Visit Bewoke.vote for plans around the remainder cities:

OCTOBER 17: Atlanta, GA

OCTOBER 17: Philadelphia, PA

OCTOBER 17: Detroit, MI

OCTOBER 18: Charlotte, NC

OCTOBER 24: Miami, FL

OCTOBER 24: Cleveland, OH

OCTOBER 25: Milwaukee, WI

Be Woke.Vote is a voter engagement program committed to engaging people of color and features interviews with major celebrities and newsmakers from entertainment to pop culture. The primary objective is to mobilize historically disengaged people of color into the electoral process - whether that is casting their votes or registering to work the poll centers. The organization has a number of activations this fall to impact the underserved and underrepresented through innovative programming and campaigns.

In 2018, Be Woke.Vote helped to register 27,000 new voters around the country for the midterm election using street teams, national radio and online campaigns. They have partnered with celebrities and influencers to help get the message out about the importance of voting including Terrence J, Trey Songz, Justine Syke, Karen Civil, Rosci Diaz, Cierra Brooks, King Bach, Big Boy, Rodney Rikai, Kenyon Dixon, Saint, Miss Diddy, and others.

CNBC is composed of the national leadership of the seven largest historically Black denominations in America. The organization represents more than 75% of African American Christians across this nation and has a combined membership of over 20 million people and 30,000 congregations. Its mission is to speak with a unified voice of Black religious bodies that seeks to improve the quality of life for African Americans as they seek to reach their full potential in American society. CNBC serves as the vehicle by which its member denominations collaborate in four key areas: social justice/public policy, health, education, especially the advancement of academic excellence for children in marginalized communities, and criminal justice reform.

The National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality.

Guidelines:

Due to social distancing and the new COVID-19 spike, we ask that everyone please stay in their vehicles, on their cars, or in lawn chairs in groups of less than 10 people with 6 feet between the groups. Due to current community guidelines, we ask that you wear a facemask if you need to leave your vehicle.

ABOUT BE WOKE. VOTE

Some of the most influential names in the entertainment world, including Kim Kardashian, Will.i.am, Jamie Foxx, and Chelsea Handler united for a short-form social series titled "Be Woke" to educate and activate millennials and Generation Z voters, particularly young Americans of color. "Be Woke" is a campaign unto itself, with a format that features celebrities sitting down with hosts Van Jones, Roland Martin and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris in down-to-earth, one-on-one segments to discuss political, social and societal landscapes and implore activism. It is a rally for activism and a platform to encourage voter engagement and participation.

The purpose of "Be Woke" is to push the needle forward by getting more young voters of color interested in politics and participating in the voting process. "Be Woke" was conceptualized by prominent philanthropist and investor Robert F. Smith, film director Deon Taylor and film producer Roxanne Avent who are all partners in Hidden Empire Film Group.

