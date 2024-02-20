BEABA Brings Spain's #1 Bottle & Pacifier Brand Suavinex To The U.S.

Launch Includes Innovative Zerø.Zerø™ Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEABA has introduced Suavinex, Spain's leading bottle and pacifier brand, to the United States, bringing with it the innovative Zerø.Zerø™ Collection. Designed to minimize bottle rejection and nipple confusion, Zerø.Zerø™ is set to redefine the bottle-feeding experience in the U.S.

The Zerø.Zerø™ collection is a seamless system, offering a smooth transition between breast, bottle and pacifier.

Suavinex's Zerø.Zerø™ Bottle: Spain's top anti-colic bottle (available in 6oz and 9oz) features a patented, medical-grade silicone bag within the bottle's body, an asymmetrical adaptive flow nipple and skin-tone-inspired shades (Fair, Light, Medium, Deep).

Suavinex's Zerø.Zerø™ Pacifier: Made of 100% medical grade silicone, the pacifier incorporates the SX Pro™ Nipple and respects oral and dental development. The pacifier comes in two sizes and in matching bottle shades.

"We are thrilled to bring Suavinex and its Zerø.Zerø™ Collection to the U.S." said John Marshall, Managing Director of BEABA North America. "The cutting-edge design provides a solution for the diverse feeding journeys of parents and their little ones."

Other prominent features of the collection include:

Physiological Mimicry: The asymmetrical adjustable flow nipple replicates the natural breastfeeding process, ensuring a consistent feeding experience. Adaptable Flow Nipple: Adjustable flow puts babies in control of their milk delivery; as their suck strengthens, they extract more milk (just like natural breastfeeding). Easy Cleaning: With minimal parts and top-rack dishwasher safe, the collection offers convenience for busy parents. Variety of Nipples: Available in various shapes and desired flows according to the baby's age and preferences.

For additional information and imagery, please click here. To shop Suavinex's Zerø.Zerø™ collection, visit https://suavinex.us/.

About Suavinex: Spain's number one bottle & pacifier brand, Suavinex has been caring for families for over 40 years and is available in over 44 countries. Highly trusted by parents & babies and made to the highest EU safety standards, Suavinex specializes in developing versatile and inclusive bottle and pacifier solutions to suit the unique needs of every family.

About BEABA: BEABA has been leading the process of helping parents make their own healthy, natural homemade baby food for over 30 years. Proud to be globally recognized as one of the leading brands in baby feeding, BEABA has sold over 7million Babycook® machines around the world.

