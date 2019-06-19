Beach Bumps Ahead: The Season's Most Flattering Swimsuits for Expecting Moms

"When it comes to swimwear, all women want to look great in the season's must-have styles, especially moms-to-be. Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod offer this season's best looks in maternity swimwear that will also fit, flatter and inspire confidence," said Sara Dennis, senior vice president of Design, Destination Maternity. "We've translated the most desirable swim trends into beautiful swimsuits to help soon-to-be moms look great and feel stylish at the beach and beyond."

One-Shoulder Sensation – One-shoulder swimsuits are on-trend this season and moms-to-be can take part in this beach style. This trend is available in maternity two-piece or one-piece swimsuits including the Ruffle Front One Shoulder Maternity Swimsuit UPF 50+, a one-shoulder silhouette helps enhance the pregnancy glow and is a fun alternative to traditional swimwear. In a pink floral geometric pattern the One Shoulder Maternity Swimsuit UPF 50+ is a bold take on this trend.

Dots n' Stripes – Polka dots and colorful stripes are a trendy swimsuit staple for every beach goer. These patterns are available in a variety of maternity swim styles including one-piece halters like the Striped Halter One Piece Maternity Swimsuit UPF 50+, tankinis including the Striped Cross Back Two Piece Maternity Tankini Swimsuit UPF 50+, and this bold navy and white stripe One Piece Maternity Swimsuit is sure to turn heads.

Sun Safe – Staying safe in the sun is a top trend for all beach goers, and many of the brand's swimsuits offer UPF 50 (Ultra-violet Protection Factor) to protect skin from the sun's harmful rays. Moms-to-be, can stay sun safe in a fashionable way with a Long Sleeve Maternity Swim Top UPF 50 in stripes with a touch of trendy feminine side ruching.

All the Rage in Ruffles – Ruffles continue to be a major swim trend this swim season. The feminine flair can be found in one and two-piece maternity swimsuits in a variety of styles, colors and prints including the Ruffled Cross Front Maternity Tankini Swimsuit UPF 50+ in classic black and Ruffle Front Two-Piece Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ in navy/white dot. The gorgeous restless blue and high summer white One Piece Maternity Swimsuit UPF 50+ has a detailed crisscross tie back for extra detail.

Pretty in Plus – Expecting moms looking for plus-size maternity swimsuits can dive deep into this season's options. Available in 1x-3x sizing, adorable maternity swim styles such as gorgeous gingham to feminine sweetheart detail and sassy smocked side swimsuits, there is no shortage of plus size options for maternity swimwear this summer season.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

SOURCE Destination Maternity Corporation

Related Links

http://www.destinationmaternity.com

