Beach Bunny Swimwear Opens Four New Retail Stores by Q2, Preparing for a 'Retail Resurgence'

The global, luxe swimwear retailer dives headfirst into a brick-and-mortar retail expansion entering the 2022 swim season.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Bunny Holdings, LLC., known as Beach Bunny, the female-founded, cult-favorite swimwear brand known for its fearlessly-feminine swim silhouettes and luxurious embellishments, announces four new retail store locations opening across the US prior to the height of the 2022 swim season. With stores opening in Tampa, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Houston, the brand stays close to its 'sun-belt' customer while providing her the opportunity to shop swim IRL (in real life) again.

Beach Bunny Summer 22 Collection Beach Bunny Summer 22 Swimwear & Cover-Ups

"Swimwear is a unique category in that it will always have the appeal of shopping in-person. How a swimsuit fits is different for every woman in that it can be challenging to buy online; we've always celebrated finding the perfect fit in our retail boutiques," CEO and Founder, Angela Chittenden.

As a female-founded, female-owned, and majority female-operated business, Beach Bunny not only knows its customer, it is their customer. The brand's mission focuses on empowering women from the workplace to the beach, designing pieces unlike anything in her closet, while inspiring women entrepreneurs in the industry and beyond.

Established in 2004, the brand is no stranger to the ebbs and flows of the swimwear category. It has sustained its brick-and-mortar model, growing from their flagship store in Newport Beach, California, to locations in Miami Beach, Aventura, Brickell City Centre, Indianapolis, Scottsdale, Las Vegas and overseas, while greatly scaling its own e-commerce efforts since the pandemic-fueled digital boom. In terms of differentiating from its competitor, its retail boutiques are what make Beach Bunny special.

"Each retail store truly is special in that we create a branded shopping experience coupled with influences from its surrounding location. We want our customer to feel equally comfortable and confident by providing her the exceptional customer service and product knowledge she can't find online," Chittenden said, "We look forward to expanding our product categories within our boutiques to provide customers with everything they need for that long-awaited vacation or sun-filled day at the beach."

What to expect when you walk into a Beach Bunny boutique? Sparkles! From sequin bikinis to lingerie-inspired one-pieces, gold hardware finishes and beaded embellishments—each piece speaks for itself. Customers come to Beach Bunny for that make-a-statement, 'Instagrammable' look transitioning from beach to bar. Looking ahead, the brand projects its boutiques to drive substantial revenue and brand awareness, acting as a physical touch-point for its growing community.

For a list of the brand's retail locations: www.beachbunnyswimwear.com/pages/store-locations.

To shop the brand's latest collection: www.beachbunnyswimwear.com.

About Beach Bunny

Beach Bunny founder, Angela Chittenden, launched Beach Bunny in 2004 with a dream of creating the world's first lingerie-inspired swimwear brand. Feeling that there was nothing on the swimwear market for the woman who wants to stand out in a crowd, Angela started by designing unique pieces incorporating beautiful European laces and stunning gold jewelry to accessorize her collections. The brand has since been known for its ultra-feminine, luxurious bikini styles and resort-wear. Beach Bunny is a family-owned business and has grown from a garage to over 12 brick and mortar stores in the United States and Dubai. The company continues to uphold its mission to create the perfect swimsuit for any woman to feel her most bold and beautiful.

