BEACH CLUB AT THE BOCA RATON COLLABORATES WITH ACCLAIMED CHEF JOHNNY SPERO FOR THE OPENING OF MARISOL RESTAURANT

When Beach Club is unveiled in December, the oceanfront hotel is poised to become one of

South Florida's most sought-after culinary destinations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its December opening, Beach Club at The Boca Raton announces new oceanfront dining concepts, including a collaboration with Michelin-award-winning chef and raw bar expert Johnny Spero at the transformed Marisol restaurant, as well as a chef in residency with Relais & Châteaux's Adriano Venturini at Onda restaurant. This winter, the reimagined luxury hotel will seamlessly connect to its half-mile stretch of private golden beach through a stunning $120 million redesign, curated programming, and an enhanced focus on coastal cuisine experiences as overseen by Beach Club's Executive Chef Gonzalo Rivera. Beach Club will introduce standout restaurants, lounges and more casual settings—enhancing the collection of dynamic dining that The Boca Raton is known for.

Where fresh Mediterranean fare is savored just steps from the ocean, Marisol will showcase a newly designed indoor-outdoor setting with an expansive covered terrace. Marisol's menu will be created in collaboration with Chef Johnny Spero, showcasing an abundance of fresh seafood delivered daily by local fishermen.

"Beach Club will redefine oceanfront luxury hospitality for a new era of travelers, and our food offerings will reflect this vision in which every plate will have a story to tell," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "Our chefs are some of the best in the industry, and we're thrilled to introduce partnerships with notable culinary talents who will add new elements of globally-influenced creativity, providing a refreshed culinary escape for our private club members and resort guests."

Where fresh Mediterranean fare is savored just steps from the ocean, Marisol is Beach Club's popular culinary destination, now transformed in a newly designed indoor-outdoor setting with an expansive covered terrace. Adding to The Boca Raton's roster of world-class chef collaborations, including with Major Food Group, Marisol's flavorful dishes are being crafted in partnership with award-winning culinarian Johnny Spero. To create an al fresco destination that appeals to the whole family, Spero will draw inspiration from his time at celebrated restaurants such as Mugaritz on the coast of Spain, Noma in Copenhagen that sourced ingredients from the Baltic Sea and North Sea, and as executive chef at José Andrés' Minibar in Washington DC. In 2018, Spero opened his acclaimed DC restaurant, Reverie.

At Marisol, the menu will showcase an abundance of fresh seafood delivered daily by local fisherman via vibrant Shellfish Towers and Raw Bar options. Elegant and layered flavors will be balanced with a playful take on presentation and ingredients. Former menu favorites will return including savory lamb chops with crispy potatoes and tzatziki, and tangy Greek spreads that Marisol is known for—French Whipped Feta and Roasted Pepper Muhammara. For an after-dinner drink with refreshing ocean breezes, members and guests will gravitate to Marisol's bar, where Mediterranean inspired cocktails will be prepared with precision.

"I know that Marisol is beloved by club members and guests, and I'm excited to be on this journey with the restaurant's talented culinary team. We are taking the menu to new heights—Getting creative with flavor profiles and having fun tapping into new techniques," said Consulting Chef Johnny Spero. "The access to Florida's seafood right off the boat is a dream for me. This is an opportunity to explore distinct fish varieties from what we find in the northeast. I cannot wait for everyone to discover what we have in store at Marisol."

Marisol's design by Miami-based Urban Robot Associates is inspired by golden sunlight and gentle ocean breezes, thoughtfully woven into every detail. Beyond oversized wood louvered doors, whitewashed woods and dark stained white oak wood are brought to life by warm accents in golden ochre. Marisol will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Marisol will be joined by Onda, Beach Club's exclusive new adults-only, sand-side restaurant which offers dining inspired by iconic coastal destinations just steps away from the undulating ocean waves. An outdoor setting flowing with soft ocean breezes, Onda will open each winter season spotlighting a new culinary mastermind. The first season of Onda provides an opportunity to savor dishes crafted in partnership with Executive Chef Adriano Venturini of Eden Roc Cap Cana, the Dominican Republic's only Relais & Châteaux hotel.

A magical setting to sit with a refreshing cocktail in hand, Onda invites hotel guests and club members to relish thoughtfully prepared dishes such as Langosta al Coco, poached Maine lobster with creamy coconut sauce, Dominican rice and caviar. Or Pescado Boca Chica, which features deep fried whole snapper, fried plantains, pickled cubanelle and red onion slaw, avocado salsa verde, tostons and lime. Onda will offer lunch and dinner.

Beach Club's new restaurants are an integral element of The Boca Raton's continued evolution. The first phase was a $250 million transformation of Harborside. More than 12 new dining concepts positioned The Boca Raton as a culinary leader in South Florida, including a pioneering partnership with Major Food Group and Mario Carbone to unveil four signature concepts: Sadelle's, which serves quintessential New York Classics, The Flamingo Grill, a glamorous chophouse, Principessa Ristorante, presenting magnificent takes on Italian cuisine and Japanese Bocce Club, combining traditional Japanese cuisine with a modern twist.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The unveiling of Beach Club in December 2024 marks a major milestone in The Boca Raton's storied history, serving as Phase II of the resort's transformation. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 12 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

