Beach Enclave Celebrates Record-breaking Year, Looks Forward to Strong Q4 and New Year Ahead

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier luxury real estate developer and hospitality operator Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos is enjoying a banner year with record-breaking sales and three developments underway. For the past four years, the company has been the industry leader in villa sales above $3M in the Turks and Caicos and has sold out each development within an impressive 24 months of land acquisition.

The Club at Beach Enclave Long Bay

Rendering of The Estates at Grace Bay Rendering of The Club at Beach Enclave Long Bay

Upon its completion, The Club at Beach Enclave Long Bay will be the first true, boutique, luxury, beachfront resort on Providenciales. Following a swift sellout of the initial inventory, two additional units from the developer inventory have been placed on the market, starting at $1.5M. The available three or four-bedroom residence is a coveted corner unit with generous beach frontage of up to 72 feet.

The development's four Beach Houses have been completed and are already in use by homeowners and guests. The current gym is doubling in size and will be upgraded with new Peloton equipment. Construction of The Club residences is slated to begin in early December with a 20-month completion window.

Beach Enclave North Shore Phase Two

Like all of Beach Enclave's developments, sales have remained strong for the highly anticipated Phase Two of Beach Enclave North Shore. Since the project's launch in November of 2020, 80 percent of the homes have sold. Only two three- or four-bedroom ocean-view villas remain available, starting at $2.6M each.

Construction began in early September with the first six lots, plus an all-new Beach Club and Bar and the expansion of the existing fitness center, which will be enhanced with new Peloton bikes and treadmills. The development continues to advance rapidly, and the project's vision has begun to emerge on site.

The new Beach Club and state-of-the-art gym are slated to be completed and fully operational by early next year. The first homes are expected to be ready for residents and guests in the Summer of 2022.

The Estates at Grace Bay

Having secured one of the few development opportunities remaining on the highly desirable Grace Bay Beach, the team at Beach Enclave is proud to announce that the project, which was 100 percent pre-sold to repeat owners and guests, even prior to the land acquisition, is progressing smoothly. Construction of the estate homes is expected to begin in February 2022 with completion in early 2023.

The Estates at Grace Bay will consist of a collection of beachfront estate homes with more than 6,000 square feet of living space under air conditioning and an additional 6,000 square feet of outdoor living space. The homes will feature a rooftop area for either an evening lounge or an expansive master bedroom, private office areas and at least five bedrooms with beach and sunset views.

At its new location, Beach Enclave will offer unprecedented amenities for a boutique resort, including a collection of golf holes featuring a 100-yard range, two tennis courts, beach volleyball court, a private gym with a Peloton cardio area, a yoga deck and an evening lounge with a fire pit and family-friendly games such as corn hole, a bocce court and a horseshoe pit. The resort will also feature a green reserve and solar energy options.

For real estate sales inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 649-231-0707 or 649-231-6188.

Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos

Related Links

http://www.beachenclave.com

