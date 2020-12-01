Beach Enclave Grace Bay Debuts as Turks & Caicos’ Newest Villa-Resort

"Space and privacy are the new luxury," said Beach Enclave Founder and CEO Vasco Borges. "Our unique villa-resort concept caters to discerning travelers who seek a tranquil, secluded sanctuary yet appreciate bespoke services and amenities such as our exclusive runway-to-villa service and our dedicated personal butlers. We are eager to welcome our first guests this winter to experience our newest offering, all with the warm hospitality and attentive service that has become synonymous with the Beach Enclave brand."

Social Distancing, Naturally

Ideal for natural social distancing, Beach Enclave Grace Bay is situated within an intimate, gated community spread across 10 acres, providing a full acre of space for each villa. Each of the four beachfront villa has 100 feet of private beach, with an additional 100-foot expanse reserved exclusively for the six, ocean-view villas.

Access is made through a gated private drive, flanked by the reception from which two internal roads lead to each villa. A one-and-a-half-acre Dune Garden stands at the heart of the property, which additionally features an open-air yoga pavilion and a discrete Beach Club where the Beach Enclave team will provide attentive, personalized service exclusively to residents and guests.

Showcasing stunning examples of contemporary beach architecture, the villas at Beach Enclave Grace Bay blur the line between outdoor and indoor living. Designed by SWA Architects and interior design team Domino Creative, each villa is set amid lush, verdant gardens and natural, tropical landscaping. Spanning 6,300 to 10,000 square feet, each villa features an open living space. Expansive glass sliding doors lead to private infinity-edge pools, signature outdoor showers and multiple terraces and decks for al fresco dining. Indoors, clean lines define spacious, modern living areas, open layout kitchens and ocean-facing master suites.

Residents and guests will be able to enjoy five-star resort amenities and services on call, within the comfort of their own villa space. Beach Enclave's signature butler service ensures all discerning needs are catered to throughout the stay. Amenities include in-villa spa services, a fitness center and basketball, tennis and bocce courts, as well as a kids club. Guests can also enjoy on-property activities like yoga, snorkeling, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and kiteboarding, among others. Private chefs are available to create in-villa dining experiences rivaling those found at fine dining restaurants around the world,

Exclusive 'Runway to Villa' Safety and Convenience

For those arriving to Turks & Caicos by private jet, Beach Enclave has partnered with the award winning Provo Air Center FBO to create an exclusive Runway to Villa program. Guests are met on the tarmac by their butler, who will personally handle Customs and Immigration documentation and clearance. Upon completion, they are then whisked away directly to the villa with total privacy, security and convenience.

While all 10 homes at Beach Enclave Grace Bay have been sold, new ownership opportunities are available at Beach Enclave Long Bay and Beach Enclave North. To inquire, please contact Annie Borges at [email protected].

Guests seeking reservations at any of Beach Enclave's three locations may visit www.BeachEnclave.com, call 1-866-580-1675 or email [email protected].

ABOUT BEACH ENCLAVE

Beach Enclave redefines beachfront luxury living in the Turks & Caicos Islands through its three unique locations, all strategically positioned in private enclaves on the islands' most beautiful beaches. Each beachfront location showcases breathtaking ocean views and enjoys the island's gentle trade winds. Beach Enclave North Shore debuted in November 2016 with a combination of six beachfront and three ocean view villas. Beach Enclave Long Bay opened for rentals in November 2018 and offers an intimate collection of five beachfront villas. Beach Enclave Grace Bay broke ground in February 2018 and will open Winter 2020-2021 – with four beachfront and six ocean view villas.

Beach Enclave Long Bay offers villas ranging in size from five to seven bedrooms (7,800 to 8,100 square feet total), located at the private and protected east end of the bay. Each villa is set on nearly one acre each and is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation. The villas have private access to the beach and a dedicated beach deck unique to each home with a summer kitchen, fire pit, outdoor shower, chaise lounges and umbrellas. Beach Enclave Long Bay will debut all-new Beach Houses in Winter 2020-2021.

More in the pipeline: The Club at Beach Enclave Long Bay will debut in 2022 with 26 Club Residences (one- to three-bedroom units) and a first-of-its-kind rooftop spa and lounge.

Beach Enclave North Shore has four- and five-bedroom homes (6,500 to 7,700 square feet) tucked on an exquisite 10-acre beachfront enclave. Inspired by a Caribbean open-living concept, the villas blend the indoor and outdoor spaces with wide glass doors, multiple terraces, private infinity pools, and outdoor showers. Each home features a fully equipped ocean- facing kitchen with option to hire a chef for a meal or entire stay and indoor and outdoor dining serviced by a private butler. The beachfront villas have a secluded private beach area unique to each home and enjoy a summer kitchen and fire pit. At an elevation of 65 feet, the villas offer stunning ocean views and the beach decks are a short walk or golf cart drive away.

More in the pipeline: Phase 2 of Beach Enclave North Shore is currently underway. This curated collection will include 10 oceanfront and ridgetop villas with views unlike anywhere else on Providenciales.

For additional information, visit BeachEnclave.com.

