Beach Football League Brings Santa Cruz Beach Classic to Iconic Boardwalk May 16-17

Marshawn Lynch and DeShaun Foster Lead Two-Day Event Featuring NFL Talent, Kids Camp, Live Music, and Beachside Culture

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beach Football League (BFL), the world's first professional tackle football league played on sand, brings its signature high-energy experience to California with the Santa Cruz Beach Classic, a two-day beachside event taking place May 16–17, 2026, at the iconic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

BFL Santa Cruz Classic Flyer 2

The weekend kicks off on Saturday, May 16, with a free BFL Next Kids Camp from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, where young athletes will train on the sand with NFL and BFL players. The evening continues with a drone show at 9:00 PM over the Boardwalk, creating a full night of family-friendly entertainment.

The main event takes place Sunday, May 17, featuring a headline full tackle exhibition matchup between the Santa Monica Waves and the Santa Cruz Tsunamis, led by celebrity head coaches and former NFL standouts Marshawn Lynch and DeShaun Foster. Set directly on the sand with the Boardwalk as its backdrop, the game delivers a fast-paced, high-impact football experience unlike anything in traditional formats. The game will run from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Additional appearances will include former San Francisco 49ers standout Jason Verrett, Donald Strickland, and other surprise NFL players, adding to the star-studded atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Founded by former NFL linebacker and two-time Super Bowl Champion Tully Banta-Cain, the BFL is redefining football by bringing the game to the beach, creating a more dynamic, accessible, and entertainment-driven version of the sport.

"This is exactly what the BFL is all about. Elite athletes, live music, and an incredible beach atmosphere all in one place," said Banta-Cain. "This is more than a game. It is a full experience for the community."

Event Highlights:

Free youth football camp coached by NFL and BFL players





Drone show over the Boardwalk on Saturday night





Celebrity and former NFL player appearances





Live halftime performance by acclaimed soul artist Goapele





Music by DJ D-Sharp, official DJ of the Golden State Warriors





Interactive fan activations, vendors, and on-site entertainment

Event Details

What: BFL Santa Cruz Beach Classic

When: Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, 2026

Saturday: Kids Camp 5:00–7:00 PM | Drone Show 9:00 PM

Sunday: Main Event 3:00–5:00 PM

Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz, CA

Admission: Free with premium seating available

More info: www.BeachFootballLeague.com

About the Beach Football League

The Beach Football League (BFL) is the first professional tackle football league designed specifically for play on sand. Founded by NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl Champion Tully Banta-Cain, the league combines elite competition with the energy of beach culture.

Media Contact

Tully Banta-Cain

[email protected]

SOURCE Beach Football League