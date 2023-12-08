Beach House Announces Behavioral Health Veteran Candance Henderson as Executive Chairman

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Candance Henderson as Executive Chairman.

Ms. Henderson brings over three decades of leadership experience scaling behavioral health organizations through various phases of their growth cycle. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates, which specializes in the treatment of eating and co-occurring disorders. Prior to this Candance spent four years at American Addiction Centers and twenty years at CRC Health Group, an industry leader in the behavioral health sector. During her tenure with CRC Health Group, she led up to nineteen programs in nine states and managed more than 500 employees.

Inder Tallur, Partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "As we add behavioral and mental health services at Beach House's beautiful 5-acre facility, Candance was the perfect person to assist our CEO, Dr. Mark Pundt in supporting this initiative."   

Dr. Pundt stated, "We are excited to have Candance join our Beach House organization.  We are confident that she will utilize her extensive experience in leading and operating behavioral health businesses to guide us in refining and expanding our strategic plan to enhance the services we provide to our patients and expand the number of communities and patients we serve."

Candance commented, "I look forward to working with the board and the management team to advance Beach House's mission and long-term strategy." 

About Beach House
Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use and co-occurring disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners 
BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

