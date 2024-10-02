Beach House Announces Expansion of Residential Addiction Treatment

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the expansion of its residential addiction treatment capacity with the addition of 20 beds. This expansion comes in response to the overwhelming demand for access to high-quality addiction treatment and reflects the continued success of Beach House's comprehensive recovery programs.

As the need for effective, evidence-based addiction treatment continues to rise, Beach House has seen significant growth and interest from individuals and families seeking lasting recovery solutions. This latest expansion increases Beach House's ability to serve more individuals who are looking for compassionate, personalized care in a comfortable, serene setting.

"We're grateful for the trust that so many individuals and families have placed in us, and the addition of these new beds reflects our commitment to meeting the increasing need for our services," said Mark Pundt, MD, CEO of Beach House. "This expansion allows us to reach more people who are ready to begin their recovery journey and ensures that they receive the highest standard of care in a supportive, healing environment. It is a testament to the outstanding results Beach House has achieved and the growing demand for its services."

Beach House's comprehensive approach to addiction treatment includes medical detoxification, residential care, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs, all of which are designed to address the unique needs of each patient. The additional beds will enable Beach House to continue providing the same level of excellence while ensuring that more individuals have timely access to the care they need.

About Beach House

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use, co-occurring and mental health disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction and mental health treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

