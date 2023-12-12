Beach House Announces New Mental Health Treatment Services

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced new mental health treatment services in addition to the comprehensive substance use disorder treatment services that the Company provides.

There is a clear link between substance abuse disorder and mental health issues as evidenced by several of the Company's patients being diagnosed with a co-occurring disorders or dual diagnoses. The Beach House team strongly believes there is a significant need for the treatment of mental health conditions in the community both in patients with primary mental health conditions and in those with co-occurring disorders. It is imperative to continue to address the mental health component in co-occurring disorders in order to achieve best treatment outcomes for patients with substance use disorders.  Beach House will now also be able to treat patients with primary mental health conditions.

Mark Pundt, MD, CEO of Beach House said, "As a physician it is important for me to lead Beach House in expanding the spectrum of healthcare services we provide to our patients. Therefore, I am excited to launch our mental health service which will allow us to care for patients with primary mental health conditions in addition to providing treatment for those challenged with substance use disorders as we have since our inception.  This will allow us to help even more patients overcome their behavioral health challenges.  I am very happy to be working with Candy Henderson to utilize her extensive knowledge and experience in the behavioral health industry to help us grow our mental health services."

Candy Henderson, Executive Chairman stated, "After spending my entire career in the behavioral health sector it is clear to me that in many cases mental health can be a trigger to substance abuse. COVID has exacerbated this need over the past few years. I am excited to be part of this new initiative with Beach House and look forward to working with Dr. Pundt to continue serving those in need".

About Beach House

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use and co-occurring disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

