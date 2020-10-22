Beach House Center for Recovery Partners with TRICARE for Treatment of Substance Use Disorders

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Center for Recovery is thrilled to announce that we have partnered with TRICARE to provide addiction treatment services as an in-network provider for their active duty military, their dependent family members, and veterans.

One of the biggest trends in healthcare is direct contracting, in which self-funded businesses partner directly with a healthcare provider, to give the employer more control over the employee health benefit design, and potentially lower the cost of care and improve health outcomes. Beach House has been pursuing direct contracts over the past 12 months and has developed a strong pipeline of prospects. As a result of contracting efforts, Beach House has successfully added TRICARE to its contracts which also include direct, self-insured, governmental, and commercial payors including Johns Hopkins, Benefit and Risk Management Services, MHA Tribal Care, and Humana.

"Research has shown that more than 44 percent of individuals who have deployed in combat struggle to transition from deployment, leading to the onset of problematic substance use behaviors," stated Anna Ciulla, LMHC, Chief Clinical Officer at Beach House. "We are thrilled to work with the TRICARE population to treat substance use disorder and comorbidities such as PTSD in an environment of connection, free of stigma." In recent years, research indicates that military service members are at a much higher risk than civilians for developing substance use disorder. At Beach House, we seek to provide proven, evidence-based treatment specifically tailored to the needs of military professionals. Members of TRICARE who attend treatment at Beach House will receive the highest level of clinical care.

The partnership with TRICARE as an in-network relationship is formed upon the shared mission, vision, and clinical sophistication between the two organizations. "The mission to serve our military through this contract has personal impact for me," added Sariah Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer, "I grew up as the dependent child in a multi-generational military family, and have seen firsthand the need for access to quality care among TRICARE Members. Our focus on outstanding treatment provides us with the opportunity to make a lasting impact for the families that have served our country."

Inder Tallur, Sr. Managing Director at BelHealth added "Beach House recently completed construction on an additional 97 beds for inpatient detoxification and residential treatment, bringing the total treatment capacity to 277 beds across the levels of care of detoxification, residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient. This expansion will enable us to accommodate growth from these new contracts."

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a nationally recognized drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use and co-occurring disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. With client outcomes that outperform the industry average, Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in New York, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution

