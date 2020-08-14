Beach House Group Receives Significant Investment From Monogram Capital Partners

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Group (the "Company"), a dynamic, global consumer product solutions house, today announced that it has received a strategic growth capital investment from Monogram Capital Partners, a leading investment firm focused on developing the next generation of category leaders.

A disruptive force of innovation in the beauty and lifestyle space, Beach House Group is a brand incubator focused on building disruptive and category changing brands that meet the needs of today's consumers. The Company, co-founded by Shaun Neff and PJ Brice, explores white space in the marketplace and develops brands that specifically fill those gaps. Beach House Group is the force behind 2019's celebrity-infused, breakthrough brands: BÉIS with Shay Mitchell, the award-winning florence by mills with Millie Bobby Brown, MOON with Kendall Jenner, Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross and cleen.

"The timing of this funding is critical, as we are at an inflection point," said Shaun Neff, Co-Founder, Beach House Group. Neff added, "Over the last year, we set out to launch a series of explosive brands that would resonate with the consumer on multiple levels. With each launch, our goal was the same, disrupt and elevate the category. We've successfully accomplished that. Now, it's time with this funding to take it to the next level."

Monogram Capital Partners was founded in 2014 to help promising consumer and retail brands become category leaders. By providing flexible capital, deep domain knowledge, access to transformative industry relationships, and strategic and operational expertise, the firm helps brands reach their full potential.

"Monogram is focused on partnering with truly innovative brands and entrepreneurs who have differentiated value propositions and a defined vision," said Oliver Nordlinger, Co-Founder and Partner, Monogram Capital Partners. Nordlinger added, "What the team at Beach House Group has accomplished on such an accelerated timeline is astounding and has positioned them well for limitless success. We are thrilled to partner with them at this critical time, supporting their next phase of growth."

Led by Vennette Ho and Marko Horvat, global M&A advisory firm, Financo, facilitated the transaction. The funding, which also includes an investment from The Najafi Companies, will be deployed to fuel the growth of the Company's existing portfolio, accelerating expansion and innovation, while triggering the creation of new brands.

"Monogram's passion for working collaboratively with entrepreneurs combined with their laser focus on developing emerging brands for category leadership made the firm the perfect fit for us," said PJ Brice, Co-Founder & CEO, Beach House Group. Brice adds, "Leveraging the team's broad range of expertise will ensure that we not only meet our objectives for each brand but exceed them."

About Beach House Group

Beach House Group creates and commercializes world class brands. We are white space hunters and brand incubators with successful launches across CPG categories including Beauty and Fashion. We create thoughtful products and bold strategies that deliver on the needs of today's consumer. Our expertise spans brand and product development, design and procurement services.

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital Partners has approximately $400 million of equity capital under management and focuses exclusively on investing in high-growth consumer and retail brands and service providers. The firm seeks to partner with founders and strong management teams, typically investing $5-30 million of equity per transaction. Beach House represents the firm's twenty-second portfolio company and third beauty and personal care investment in less than two years. To learn more about Monogram, please visit: www.monogramcapital.com.

