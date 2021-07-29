Beach House Shake® and TandoStone® Recognized in Professional Remodeler Magazine's 2021 Top 100 Products

QUEBEC CITY, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Remodeler Magazine has named Beach House Shake® and TandoStone® by Tando to its list of Top 100 products for 2021. Featuring the most clicked on and requested products, this highly competitive list features readers' favorite building materials from the past year based on reader engagement.

"We are extremely proud to have two products chosen for Professional Remodeler's elite list of top products," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. "Beach House Shake and TandoStone offer contractors and homeowners unparalleled performance, natural looks, and ease of installation."

Beach House Shake delivers classic beauty without compromise – the realistic warmth and charm of cedar shingles without moisture or insect damage or ongoing maintenance. A precision cut "perfection shake", Beach House Shake has straight, squared edges, a unique edge grain texture, and a surface with traditional wood grain saw cuts.

In four colors that resemble fresh-cut to gracefully aged cedar, Beach House Shake maintains its color over time, thanks to its unique KAPGUARD® with Kynar® coating. Beach House Shake is the only product on the market that will stay looking like the day it was installed – a promise backed by a 20-year "Beautiful Freedom" warranty, unlike cedar.

TandoStone, the number one brand of composite stone, is preferred by siding installers. Perfect for creating an on-trend mixed material finish, its TruGrit™ surface delivers the realistic look and feel of stone. In Stacked Stone and Creek Ledgestone profiles, a variety of colors complements any exterior.

Impervious to moisture, TandoStone is suitable for ground-level or roofline installations in any climate with superior moisture management. Easy to cut, lightweight yet durable TandoStone can be installed by one person using standard tools. It's backed by a 20-year Rock Solid Limited Warranty and a 50-year Performance Plus Limited Warranty.

Visit http://www.tandobp.com or http://www.beachhouseshake.com. View the Professional Remodeler's Top 100 at Top 100 Products for 2021 | Pro Remodeler

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, lead times, and moisture concerns while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching its first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has created new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products.

SOURCE Derby Building Products