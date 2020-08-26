Beach House Shake's Atlantica Recognized in Professional Remodeler's Top 100 Products for 2020

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tando®, a brand of Derby Building Products, announces Beach House Shake's Atlantica has been named a Top 100 Product for 2020 by Professional Remodeler magazine. This annual Top 100 Products list reflects readers' engagement with building materials, tools and fixtures showcased in the magazine over the past 12 months.

Leading off the Exterior Category, Atlantica provides the highly desired look of light, silvery coastal gray shingles that is reminiscent of a quaint New England cottage. However, unlike traditional cedar shingles which discolor and continue to age, Beach House Shake will stay looking just like the day it was installed. Beach House Shake is impervious to moisture, insects, rot, and decay, requires little to no maintenance, and will stand up to salt spray, storms, humidity, snow, and sun.

"We're delighted to receive recognition for Beach House Shake Atlantica from trade pros in Professional Remodeler's Top 100 Products," said Ralph Bruno, CEO Derby Building Products. "Not only does Atlantica provide homeowners with the iconic coastal look of "bleached" cedar shingles that will stay looking like the day they were installed without any upkeep, it also offers the contractor a profitable product that installs in a fraction of the time of cedar shingles."

The lightweight panel allows quick and easy one-person installation, using just a hammer or nail gun, allowing contractors to safely social distance. And Beach House Shake is engineered and approved by Florida's Miami-Dade County for High-Velocity Hurricane Zones, including high wind and high impact resistance; meeting all severe weather rigorous testing criteria.

In addition to Atlantica, Beach House Shake is available in Sandcastle, with the look of fresh-cut white cedar; Hatteras, a deep, weathered gray; and Pacifica, which resembles fresh, western red cedar.

Learn more at www.BeachHouseShake.com and visit the Professional Remodeler Top 100 at http://www.proremodeler.com/top-100-products-2020-exteriors.

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

