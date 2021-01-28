Beach House Vaccinates Staff in Proactive Response to COVID-19

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House has administered 200 first-round vaccines for its staff, and plans to administer vaccines to patients upon availability of additional vaccines from the Florida Department of Health. The addiction treatment center has continued its focus on providing a safe and healthy environment for those who need help throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Since February 2020, the center has taken steps to ensure that Beach House remains a safe and healthy environment for both patients and essential healthcare workers.

Being able to get help for an addiction to drugs or alcohol is especially important during the pandemic. Isolation and anxiety around COVID-19 have contributed to an increased rate of overdoses, including deaths, throughout Florida. Fear of contracting a virus should not be a factor in deciding whether to seek help for another life-threatening disease, addiction.

In response to the increased need for effective addiction treatment in south Florida, Beach House has proactively put in place all the appropriate initiatives since the beginning of the outbreak. Staff and patients follow the guidelines of the Joint Commission on Healthcare Accreditation (JCAHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), with an understanding that health and safety is the highest priority.

The latest step of vaccinating Beach House staff will prove to be critically important as the center continues its successful efforts to keep the virus out of the center, while treating those individuals who need help during these stressful times. "The leadership team at Beach House has met regularly since the beginning of COVID to assure all infection control procedures are in place, and to routinely strategically enhance those protocols to maintain a safe environment," said Sariah Hopkins, Chief Financial and Compliance Officer, "Becoming an approved vaccination administration site was a natural next step, and we are very proud to be able to perform this essential public service that further enhances the safety of our facility for our staff and patients." Vaccines have been scientifically proven to protect everyone from the effects of the virus and will eventually be a major part of stopping the pandemic completely.

The vaccine, along with all the appropriate precautions, offers the best protection from COVID-19. The CDC stresses that stopping the pandemic also requires wearing masks and maintaining social distances to reduce the chances of being exposed to the virus. Staff at Beach House, in addition to getting their vaccinations, are dedicated to continuing with the steps they have taken from the beginning to help protect their clients and the community. The Beach House facility is further protected by administering COVID 19 antigen testing to all patients pre-admission.

Addiction Treatment Offered by Beach House Center for Recovery

Beach House Center for Recovery provides addiction treatment services across the full continuum of care. From medically supervised detox to aftercare, our goal is to provide support to each and every client. During the pandemic, it is critically important to seek out care for an addiction to drugs or alcohol, as the consequences of an untreated addiction can be devastating.

About Beach House Center for Recovery

Beach House is a primary drug and alcohol addiction treatment center for men and women aged 18+, located in Juno Beach, Florida. We offer the full continuum of care from detox to IOP on our beautiful five-acre recovery campus. To learn more, visit beachhouserehabcenter.com. For admissions, call 866-461-1116.

CONTACT: Sariah Hopkins

866-461-1116

[email protected]

SOURCE Beach House Center for Recovery