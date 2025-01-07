Beach in a Bottle: Own a Piece of Florida's very own Bushwacker Spirits!

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushwacker Spirits, the Florida-based company renowned for its ready-to-drink bottled Bushwacker cocktail, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking opportunity for Bushwacker fans and cocktail enthusiasts worldwide: the chance to become part-owners of the brand.

The Bushwacker Cocktail is a ready to drink beach-themed popular on Florida's gulf coast.

For the first time since launching its iconic "Beach in a Bottle Bushwacker" in 2020, Bushwacker Spirits is offering shares of the company to the public, inviting everyone to join in the continued success story of this beloved beverage. This unique opportunity allows fans to not only invest in a thriving business but also gain exclusive access to insider perks and become integral members of the Bushwacker family.

"The Bushwacker Cocktail has always been more than just a drink; it's a feeling, a community," said Michael Smith, CEO of Bushwacker Spirits. "Heck, there's even songs written about it. Now, we're giving this amazing community the opportunity to own a piece of that feeling, to become owners in the company. The Bushwacker Cocktail has been around for almost 50 years throughout the Gulf Coast and Virgin Islands," said Smith. "We are just happy to be a small part of it's long history and be able to share in this journey with everyone."

Since its inception, Bushwacker Spirits has consistently exceeded expectations, capturing the hearts (and taste buds) of cocktail lovers everywhere. The company's innovative approach to packaging and distribution has led to remarkable growth and widespread recognition within the industry.

The stock offering is structured to be accessible to a wide range of investors, ensuring that everyone who loves the Bushwacker cocktail has a chance to participate. Beyond the financial aspects, investing in Bushwacker Spirits offers a unique opportunity to connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for the brand. Shareholders will enjoy exclusive perks and benefits, including behind-the-scenes experiences and opportunities to engage directly with the company's leadership.

Visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/bushwacker-spirits today to learn more about the stock offering and begin your journey as a part-owner of this iconic brand. Invest in a piece of paradise-invest in Bushwacker Spirits.

Bushwacker Spirits is a beach-themed cocktail and lifestyle brand with premium products in the adult beverage space. Anchored by its award winning flagship product, Bushwacker Spirits aims to bring the joy of vacation cocktails to consumers in a convenient and ready to drink package.

