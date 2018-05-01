Beachbody® Receives CIO 100 Award

Through upgrading the Team Beachbody eCommerce site (www.TeamBeachbody.com), Beachbody's Technology team successfully delivered a world-class experience which aligns the technology across all channels to drive products to market faster and more flexibly, leverages data and new capabilities to tailor offers and achieve greater customer satisfaction, as well as help scale the business internationally. A critical aspect of successfully redesigning the platform is the cohesive journey it creates between the customer and Team Beachbody coaches. TeamBeachbody.com now improves conversion and retention rates, delivers on-demand fitness content (www.BeachbodyOnDemand.com), and equips Team Beachbody Coaches with the necessary tools to manage and grow their personal businesses through the modern coach office platform (www.Coach.TeamBeachbody.com).

"The Technology team did an amazing job at incorporating innovative approaches to the architecture and design of the new coach platform," said Harsh Kulkarni, Senior Director of Software Engineering at Beachbody. "They successfully aligned technology solutions to a direct selling business, designed and created a sophisticated system that enables our Coaches to connect on a more direct level with their customers, ultimately resulting in enhanced retention, and worked seamlessly together to upgrade various platforms to create the best customer experience. I'm thrilled to share this honor with the entire Technology team – they deserve it."

"The new Team Beachbody eCommerce solution was vital to the successful evolution of Beachbody as a technology-driven company as well as the continued growth of the Coach Network," said Stephanie Levin, Senior Director of Product Management. "We've seen an immediate improvement in the conversion rate, which is now 70% higher year over year since launching, and our average revenue per order has increased 15%."

"The Team Beachbody platform is innovative in many ways, and the shift was imperative to the growth and success of the company. It was truly a team effort by all those involved, and I'm excited to be part of such an amazing team," said Bryan Muehlberger, Chief Information Officer at Beachbody.

About Beachbody:

Beachbody, a worldwide leader in health and fitness headquartered in Santa Monica, California, was founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon with the mission to help people achieve their goals and enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives. Beachbody's formula of world-class fitness, nutrition, motivation and support has proven again and again to deliver results for its customers. For more information please visit Beachbody.com or BeachbodyonDemand.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beachbody-receives-cio-100-award-300639806.html

SOURCE Beachbody

Related Links

http://www.beachbody.com

