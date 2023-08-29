BeachBound's® Annual National Beach Day Celebration Is Back and Awarding One Lucky Winner A Vacation Every Year for 20 Years

The online travel booking site that specializes in unforgettable beach vacations is once again inviting travelers to enter for a chance to win the giveaway of a lifetime

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Beach Day (August 30) BeachBound Vacations® , the online booking site specializing in all-inclusive beach vacation packages, is hosting the ultimate giveaway - a chance for one winner to win a vacation every year for the next 20 years. Following the excitement of the inaugural giveaway last year, BeachBound has relaunched the program to celebrate with two decades worth of memorable beach vacations for one more lucky winner. Entries can be submitted online HERE starting August 30, 2023 through September 30, 2023.

"As experts and enthusiasts of beach and oceanfront resorts, we celebrate National Beach Day seriously and it feels only natural that we encourage others to do the same," said Michael Lowery, Head of Global Consumer Business, BeachBound Vacations. "Our hotel partners are located in amazing destinations all over the world, and whether traveling with family, friends, your partner or even solo, these vacations are sure to create memories to last a lifetime. We are excited to continue our own holiday tradition of rewarding one lucky beach lover with the ultimate National Beach Day gift of an over-the-top experience to enjoy over the next two decades."

BeachBound Vacations invites travelers to take part in a variety of experiences around the world with an emphasis on vacation values such as adventure, passion, discovery, togetherness, immersion, and rejuvenation. The chance to win a trip for every year over the next 20 years presents a unique opportunity for the winner to visit a multitude of destinations they may not have had the chance to visit otherwise.

"It was such a joy to give someone the gift of travel. We're thrilled to offer this giveaway for a second year as the demand for travel continues to grow. We know people want to visit amazing destinations but they may not know which resort and destination is best for them or when they can get the best deal. We're so pleased to have developed features such as the Perfect Beach Finder™ to help travelers take the decision making out of trip planning and focus on the fun," shared Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at BeachBound Vacations. "Our goal is to always make the booking process as easy and affordable as possible so travelers can focus on the vacation. Taking the cost and guesswork out for one lucky winner is very exciting."

BeachBound Vacations is a resource for consumers looking for a variety of curated vacation experiences at luxury beachfront resorts. The website's newest feature is the Perfect Beach Finder™ offers tools such as the Perfect Beach Finder™ Quiz, Browse All Beaches, Deal Calendar, and Explore Map. The winner will be able to choose trips of their choice to over 70 beautiful beach destinations including the Caribbean, Mexico, Mallorca, French Polynesia and many more. You can find the full terms and conditions along with the entry site here .

About BeachBound®

Online travel agency, BeachBound , connects travelers with worldwide beach vacations and experiences, including resorts, flights, excursions, and transfers. Part of the leading North American tour operator, ALG Vacations, BeachBound offers both all-inclusive and curated beach experiences spanning an extensive list of over 70 destinations worldwide. BeachBound provides a one-stop travel shop for customers looking for unforgettable beach experiences. To learn more about BeachBound visit the website at beachbound.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook ( @beachboundvacations ) and Instagram ( @BeachBoundVacations ).

