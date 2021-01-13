BeachFleischman and Silent Sector announce agreement to provide cybersecurity services to Arizona business owners

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PC, Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firm, announces it has entered into an agreement with the Phoenix-based cybersecurity firm, Silent Sector, to sell and market Silent Sector's cybersecurity services to its clients throughout Arizona and nationwide. The agreement expands the existing collaboration between the two firms and combines the strengths of both to protect mid-market and emerging companies from cyber-attacks. The announcement is part of BeachFleischman's growth plans to provide businesses with expanded strategic and operational advisory solutions beyond traditional accounting, auditing, and tax services.

"Silent Sector has years of expertise building cybersecurity programs across multiple sectors to help businesses create a competitive advantage, protect their resources and reduce vulnerabilities," said Marc Fleischman, CPA, Chief Executive Officer of BeachFleischman. "We see how disruptive forces are accelerating digital transformation, ecommerce and remote working, and our collaboration with Silent Sector provides our clients with reliable guidance to support their cybersecurity strategy, implementation, and compliance. We look forward to working together."

"Silent Sector sees many mid-market and emerging companies struggle to build an effective cybersecurity program to protect their organizations while achieving compliance requirements," said Zach Fuller, Founding Partner of Silent Sector. "For companies without an in-house cybersecurity team, we provide the capabilities of a CISO, Security Engineer, and Security Architect for a fraction of the cost of hiring a single, full-time cybersecurity professional with experience. This makes proper cybersecurity accessible to companies that recognize the need for a formalized security program, but don't have limitless resources."

Complementing BeachFleischman's market reach and range of professional business services, Silent Sector provides cybersecurity services that both firms recognize as being critical to the success and longevity of mid-market and emerging organizations.

Disclaimer: BeachFleischman PC and Silent Sector, LLC are separate independent legal entities and are not joint ventures, partners or members of a formal business organization. Neither BeachFleischman PC nor Silent Sector, LLC has the authority to bind, act for or incur liability on behalf of the other.

About BeachFleischman PC: BeachFleischman PC is Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firm and a Top 200 largest CPA firm in the United States. The firm has over 200 client service and administrative professionals, and provides advisory, accounting, assurance and tax services to businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), organizations and individuals. BeachFleischman serves clients doing business domestically and internationally and specializes in a variety of Industry-related practice areas, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, not-for-profit and technology businesses. Offices are in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ. Visit www.beachfleischman.com for more information.

About Silent Sector: Silent Sector provides effective and accessible cybersecurity solutions to mid-market and emerging companies. Silent Sector helps businesses reduce costs and risks, while creating simplicity through a secured technology model that's backed by experienced and credentialed, US-based cybersecurity professionals. The firm serves a wide variety of organizations across many industries. Silent Sector has locations in Phoenix, AZ (Headquarters) and Boise, ID. Visit www.silentsector.com for more information.

