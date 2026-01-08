BeachFleischman names three new principals

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Byma and Michael Smith to Principal and to welcome Laurie Graves as a new Principal. "The addition of Ashley, Michael, and Laurie to our principal team reinforces our commitment to remain a strong, independent firm that delivers specialized, client-focused solutions," said Eric Majchrzak, CEO of BeachFleischman.

Ashley Byma, a seasoned tax professional with more than 12 years of experience at BeachFleischman, focuses on forensic accounting and litigation matters, including marital dissolution and economic damages.

Michael brings more than a decade of public accounting experience, specializing in strategic tax planning and advisory services for investors, property owners, and developers across the real estate sector.

Laurie Graves joined BeachFleischman as of November 10, 2025. With over 30 years of accounting and tax experience, she works closely with high-net-worth individuals and families on complex estate and trust tax matters, including charitable giving, and retirement-focused strategies.

About BeachFleischman

Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman is Arizona's largest independently-owned public accounting firm and one of the "Top 200" largest CPA firms in the U.S. With over 200 client service and administrative professionals, the firm provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in the cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology industries. Office locations are in Arizona and Nevada. For more information, visit www.beachfleischman.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Murray, Director of Marketing

BeachFleischman

[email protected]

SOURCE BeachFleischman PLLC