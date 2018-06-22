BeachFleischman PC promotes Ulibarri, Barraza and Feldhausen to Shareholder

"All of these individuals have consistently demonstrated leadership capabilities while making significant contributions toward the growth of the firm, client service, and staff training. We are excited about the critical role they will play in helping us achieve our long-term goals," said Marc D. Fleischman, Chief Executive Officer of BeachFleischman PC.

Christine Ulibarri, CPA, CCIFP is a Tax Shareholder and a member of the firm's Construction segment team. During her numerous years of experience in public accounting, she has provided a wide range of tax compliance, planning, consulting, and research services to her clients. She directs her attention at developing relationships with clients and other integral professionals in the Real Estate, Construction and Service related industries. Christine is devoted to advising owners of private and closely-held businesses on tax planning and compliance, business and tax strategies, and individual tax services. Her effective problem solving, leadership, and communication skills strengthen her ability to perform, review, and supervise client engagements. Christine enjoys mentoring others in the firm and community. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, and she is actively involved in the American Subcontractors Association of Arizona and the Construction Financial Management Association - Valley of the Sun Chapter. Christine is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Arkansas.

Fernando Barraza, CPA, MAcc is a Tax Shareholder and a member of the firm's International and Estates & Trusts segment teams. He is a dynamic and proficient business consultant with over ten years of public accounting experience, delivering results across multiple industries. He leads projects involving domestic and international business structure set-up, cross-border structuring, foreign expansion planning, tax treaty analysis, foreign tax credit planning, as well as IC-DISC entity structuring, compliance and planning. He prepares, coordinates and reviews complex tax provision engagements in accordance with ASC 740 and compliance with international standards. He is adept at aligning operational business, tax, cash flow, and technology strategies with innovation and cost efficiency. Fernando adapts seamlessly to constantly evolving laws, processes and technology. He is a recognized leader and mentor with the ability to manage large teams. He is involved with many trade and community groups including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, Tucson Young Tax Professionals, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He is a Graduate of Tucson Greater Tucson Leadership Program Class of 2016. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and his Master of Accounting from the University of Arizona, Eller College of Management.

Evan Feldhausen, CPA is a Tax Shareholder and a member of the firm's Construction and Estates & Trusts segment teams. He has ten years of public accounting experience managing many of the firm's tax engagements, including partnership and limited liability companies, multi-state, and tax-exempt organizations. Evan has an aptitude for developing relationships with individuals and groups from many different backgrounds. He helps clients see opportunities and formulate solutions to address challenges. He enjoys taking the initiative to learn and research unfamiliar subjects. His passion is to motivate others to achieve excellence. Evan is active in the community and with various professional and trade organizations, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, Tucson Young Tax Professionals, Literacy Connects, Knisely Family Foundation, Tucson Centurions, and the Tucson Metro Chamber Emerging Leadership Council. He is a 2015 Tucson Hispanic Chamber 40 under 40 Award Recipient and a Graduate of Tucson Greater Tucson Leadership Program Class of 2015. Evan is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Accounting.

About BeachFleischman PC

BeachFleischman PC is one of Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firms and a Top 200 largest CPA firm in the United States. BeachFleischman provides accounting, assurance, tax and advisory services to businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), organizations, and individuals. The firm serves clients doing business domestically and internationally and specializes in a variety of practice areas, including healthcare, construction, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality, high-tech, not-for-profit and service businesses. Offices are in Tucson, AZ (headquarters) and Phoenix, AZ. Visit www.beachfleischman.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Eric Majchrzak, Chief Marketing Officer

BeachFleischman PC

emajchrzak@beachfleischman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beachfleischman-pc-promotes-ulibarri-barraza-and-feldhausen-to-shareholder-300670766.html

SOURCE BeachFleischman PC

Related Links

http://www.beachfleischman.com

