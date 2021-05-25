Beachfront Vacation and Entertainment Mecca Coming to the Bolivar Peninsula

HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local developer debuts plans for the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, a premier RV resort and entertainment venue that will soon be the ultimate weekend escape and the first of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, Crystal Beach, Texas

The brand-new 150-acre beachfront resort will feature more than 500 RV sites and an unprecedented amenity package including a 5-acre entertainment park giving center stage to the beachside concert venue that will welcome top entertainers to its lineup year-round. Both locals and travelers alike will savor the panoramic views of the water and revel in the Beach Club's super sized resort-style pool that boasts a swim up bar and 64 private poolside cabanas. However, the sheer size of the resort isn't the only revolutionary aspect of the Bolivar Beach Club. Throughout the resort, visitors will also have access to luxury concert suites, a turf football field, a food truck park and a fleet of golf cart rentals. In addition, an expansive clubhouse featuring the Starfish Bar & Grill and the Sugar Shack Candy Shop, will overlook two lakes filled with water activities for the family, from zip lines and water trikes, to kayaking and paddle-boarding.

"This resort will expand the boundaries and redefine the experience of RV'ing on the Texas Gulf Coast," said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "We want to modernize the RV industry and at the same time create a sandy hideaway for our guests to kick-back, put their toes in the sand, have a cold drink and enjoy the beach with family and friends."

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort developers envisioned a beachfront destination that would embody vacation vibes and a timeless coastal feel. Designed with unmistakable ocean hues and sun-bleached natural materials, this beachside escape will offer a place to waste away the day in the Texas sun, soak in live music and feel the sand between your toes. Family-friendly activities, modern conveniences and VIP experiences paired with Southern hospitality and an American coastal design makes this resort unlike anything else on the Texas Gulf Coast. The resort is adding modern conveniences to the RV industry by introducing app based customer service to simplify the guest experience with mobile ordering for food, drinks, amenity reservations and much, much more.

"Personally, I can't wait to see our guests explore the Beach Club and attend live concerts in the entertainment park. There will be so much to discover on the grounds and I know families will appreciate all of the details designed to make their vacation memorable. We have poured so much into this project and I'm confident this resort will bring family and friends together as we dreamed it would," said Minh Tran, founder of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "Our families love vacationing on the Bolivar Peninsula and we wanted to bring something really special to the community and the beaches that we love."

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort soft opening is scheduled for Fall 2021 with the Grand Opening planned for Spring 2022. The resort looks to employ more than 100 people to complete the hospitality staff on-site and will begin hiring this summer.

About the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a beachfront vacation and entertainment venue that offers an unmatched amenity package that elevates the RV travel experience. A blend of seaside Southern hospitality and backyard tranquility, this resort is decked out with sparkling pools, swim-up bars, private VIP cabanas and live entertainment just steps from the beaches of the Upper Texas Coast. To learn more, visit BolivarBeachClub.com.

