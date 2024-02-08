Beacon AI Signs Contract with United States Air Force to Provide AI Solutions

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (AFRL) – Beacon AI, a leading artificial intelligence start-up specializing in flight safety and efficiency, was awarded a $1.25M Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract with the United States Air Force AFWERX program. During contract execution, Beacon AI will advance development and enhance their AI copilot assistant system which augments existing flight crews by bringing modern autonomy to the flight deck.

AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), works to accelerate the adoption of emerging technology and forge partnerships with innovative startups like Beacon AI. "AFWERX continues to actively seek out the most innovative companies throughout the U.S.," said Lt. Col. Bryan Ralston, AFWERX Autonomy Prime Lead. "Our commitment is to accelerate the most agile and capable autonomy technologies, developed by companies like Beacon AI, to the Air Force."

Since 2021, Beacon AI has made significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence in aviation. Their copilot system enhances flight safety and efficiency, effectively building R2-D2 to assist pilots. Using advanced algorithms and software engineering to provide real-time, data-driven insights and predictive analytics, they empower pilots to make informed decisions faster and more accurately. Features currently under development will provide immediate value and serve as a foundation for more advanced capabilities required in the future by the DoD and global commercial operators.

"What distinguishes Beacon AI from other companies is the hyperfocus on pilot assistance capabilities, which was derived through earned insight from our team's deep aviation and relevant software experience. We'll deliver a solution that will aid the nation's defense and commercial operators," said Matt Cox, CEO and Founder, Beacon AI.

Through this collaboration, AFWERX and Beacon AI are pioneering the use of artificial intelligence in military aviation. The improvements to safety, efficiency, and mission execution are projected to revolutionize how the Air Force operates and have direct applications to many of the near misses that have made the news over the past 12 months.

The focus of this effort will be to enhance new and existing capabilities for critical phases of flight and will provide a future capability for tanker and mobility class aircraft, of which the U.S. Air Force has over 1,000 of, including the KC-46 and KC-135.

About Beacon AI
Beacon AI is a California-based aviation software technology company specializing in developing advanced AI systems to augment commercial and defense pilots. The company's mission is to advance the future of flight and make flight operations safer and more efficient for everyone. Beacon AI is dedicated to delivering AI solutions that address the complex challenges of the aviation sector.

Beacon AI is backed by Sam Altman and JetBlue Ventures, among other leading investors, and advised by Hon. Robert Sumwalt (former Chairman of the NTSB) and Ali Bahrami (former Associate Administrator of the FAA).

About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed new 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

