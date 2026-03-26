Beacon and Intellisense Partner to Enhance U.S. Navy Situational Awareness at the Edge

WALTHAM, Mass., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Interactive Systems and Intellisense Systems, Inc. announce a strategic collaboration to deliver enhanced environmental awareness capabilities aboard U.S. Navy ships. Through the Integrated Weather Observation System Maritime (IWOS-M) system, Intellisense weather sensors will integrate with Beacon's Shipboard Energy Assessment System (SEAS) in active Fleet deployment, making real-time analysis of environmental impacts on naval operations immediately available on the bridge.

Beacon and Intellisense announce a strategic collaboration to deliver enhanced situational awareness aboard U.S. Navy ships

Under this contract, Intellisense's proven military sensor systems – including the Micro Weather Station (MWS) and Integrated Weather Observation System (IWOS) – will transition to naval environments. Sensor data will feed high-fidelity environmental information directly into the operational picture provided by SEAS, Beacon's shipboard decision-making hub. This integration further drives efficiency and fidelity of Watchstander logging in Beacon's eLogBook system. SEAS and eLogBook are Programs of Record within the Navy's Global Energy Information System (GENISYS) Program.

Regarding this strategic collaboration, Beacon's President & CTO, Mike MacEwen said, "We are proud to deliver meaningful impact for U.S. Navy sailors through our technology, and we look forward to amplifying that impact through our collaboration with Intellisense."

Intellisense CEO & President, Dr. Robert Waldo said, "This collaboration extends our proven environmental and weather sensing technology to the maritime domain to provide the warfighter immediate situational awareness within the Navy's existing digital infrastructure, demonstrating how small business innovation can rapidly enhance readiness aboard Navy vessels."

This collaboration demonstrates how Beacon's established Navy platforms and Intellisense proven environmental sensing products can accelerate joint innovation, more rapidly delivering evolving technologies to warfighters at the edge. By integrating comprehensive environmental data from Intellisense into SEAS' modular interface, Commanding Officers gain an enhanced picture of operational conditions, enabling faster, more informed responses to contested logistics challenges at sea.

Based in Waltham, MA, Beacon has a longstanding track record of continuous innovation leveraging commercial sector expertise to address critical national security needs for the U.S. Department of Defense, partners & allies. Focused on the transformative effects of digitizing edge operations, Beacon's award-winning technology streamlines performance and provides strategic insight into operational capacity and readiness. Actively supporting operations across the DoD, Beacon's digital products address Operations, Maintenance, Energy, and Portfolio Management.

Intellisense Systems Inc., based in Torrance, CA, is a defense and aerospace company delivering advanced environmental monitoring and sensor solutions to the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Special Forces, and allied international military users. The company's weather systems are deployed worldwide, providing real time mission critical situational awareness and operational safety for military operations in demanding field environments.

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SOURCE Beacon Interactive Systems