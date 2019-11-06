Beacon and Marbletown Announce Sustainability Projects Created Through Community Energy Program

To ensure residents had input into the decision, Beacon Supervisor Randy Casale asked residents to vote in an online poll for one of four possible projects: local school projects, highway garage solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, or the purchase and installation of wind- and solar-powered lights. Winning 55% of the vote, local school projects was the decisive winner. Highway garage solar panels garnered 39% of votes, while less than 4% of voters showed support for charging stations or lights. The decision of how to appropriate the funds in Marbletown was made after a community-wide meeting to discuss possible projects that could be financed by the growing municipal fund.

By subscribing to a local solar farm, Hudson Valley residents can save up to 10% annually on electricity for up to 25 years. The guaranteed savings are derived from NY State's clean energy generation incentives. Anyone with a Central Hudson residential or small business account can enroll in the community solar program to save money, support renewable generation, and reduce NY's carbon footprint. Residents that also participate in the Hudson Valley Community Power's Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program can augment their savings and support renewable energy by participating in both the CCA and community solar programs. For each solar enrollment completed before November 30th, Hudson Valley Community Power will allocate $50 to a local sustainability fund for the participating municipality.

"Both the CCA and community solar programs are no-brainers for everyone," says Beacon Mayor Randy Casale. "These programs save people money and increase clean energy use in NY State, particularly here in the Hudson Valley. These programs are even better for people with less money since the savings will be even more meaningful."

Marbletown Supervisor, Rich Parete, voiced excitement about their prospective plan. "As if three wins are not enough, Hudson Valley Community Power is adding two more wins to the win/win/win of renewable electricity for a lower price and two years of price certainty for Marbletown residents. If you sign up for community solar through Hudson Valley Community Power, you'll save on your electric bill and our town earns money to help fund a sustainability project."

Supervisor Parete and the Hudson Valley Community Power Team will host an Energy Forum to discuss the program and answer questions:

Marbletown Community Energy Forum

Wednesday, November 6th, 6-8pm

Marbletown Community Center

3564 Main St. Stone Ridge

For event details, please visit http://bit.ly/marbletown-solarevent

Beacon and Marbletown announce their chosen projects on the heels of Philipstown's announcement of their decision to allocate money generated by solar program enrollments of Philipstown residents to a Refrigerant Management Program that will reduce the leakage of greenhouse gases from household appliances and provide education on proper disposal and climate-friendly options.

Glenn Weinberg, Director of Hudson Valley Community Power program administrator Joule Community Power adds, "We're excited to have created a community solar program that gives back to communities. We are supporting future sustainability efforts of NY State communities committed to renewable generation while enabling subscribers who support clean energy to spend less on electricity."

About Hudson Valley Community Power

Hudson Valley Community Power is a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program comprised of nine communities in New York's Hudson Valley and formed in partnership with Joule Community Power. The program enables participating communities to pool local electricity demand in order to leverage the collective buying power of their residents and small businesses in effort to secure more favorable energy supply rates and designate renewable generation sources. The participating communities include City of Beacon, Village of Cold Spring, Town of Fishkill, Town of Marbletown, Town of New Paltz, Village of New Paltz, Town of Philipstown, City of Poughkeepsie, and Town of Red Hook. For more information, visit hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com.

About Joule Community Power

Joule Community Power is the Program Administrator for Hudson Valley Community Power.

Joule Community Power (Joule) works with municipalities and local partners to empower communities and facilitate their goals of providing residents and businesses with cleaner and cheaper energy. Joule principals were responsible for implementing New York State's first Community Choice Aggregation Program (CCA)—a program that enables communities to aggregate local energy demand in order to: 1) save money—gain leverage to procure less expensive electricity for residents and businesses, 2) make money—create new revenue opportunities by participating in energy markets, and 3) go green—gain local control to opt for clean and renewable generation sources. Joule is the only company in New York State offering CCA administrative services with a Public Service Commission-approved implementation plan that integrates local renewable energy projects, and only Joule has the expertise, relationships, and experience to effectively design, implement, and manage such a program. Joule's innovative renewable energy strategy in New York is driving new regulation and encouraging the Public Service Commission to rapidly advance innovative solutions. Joule Community Power is a division of Joule Assets. Learn more at joulecommunitypower.com.

